Geraldo Rivera Announces He's Considering Leaving Fox News After 'The Five' Exit
Geraldo Rivera may be saying goodbye to his career with Fox News for good. The 79-year-old political commentator confirmed on Friday, June 23, that he'd been discussing the option of leaving the network permanently during an appearance on the The Brian Kilmeade Show.
"Just told @BrianKilmeade on his excellent WABC radio show in NY, (and many other stations across the country) that I am unsure about my next career move & will announce next Friday here on Twitter & Live on @TheFive whether I stay with Fox or do something else, with your support," Rivera tweeted early Friday morning.
Fans and critics alike rushed to the comments section to share their opinions and ask Rivera for hints on his possible next big step. Several Twitter users also questioned the longtime journalist on if he'd ever considered retiring, especially now that his 80th birthday is right around the corner on Tuesday, July 4.
"That is really the $64 question. I am 80 and I’ve been doing this for 52 years," Rivera replied. "The problem with retiring though is my restless energy when it concerns issues important to the American people. I feel the need to speak out, as long as some people want to listen."
This comes two days after OK! reported that Rivera was officially leaving Fox talk show The Five after initially joining the program in 2022. Prior to that, he'd been with Fox since 2001.
"It has been a rocky ride but it has also been an exhilarating adventure that spanned quite a few years," he said earlier this week. "I hope it’s not my last adventure."
As for what led to his difficult decision, Rivera noted that there had been "a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes" that made his experience on the show "not worth it" any longer.
"It’s not an easy job if you take it as personally as I do," he added at the time, clarifying that the work environment felt "too intimate" and tense to be comfortable for him.