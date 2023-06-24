Geraldo Rivera Announces He's Considering Leaving Fox News After 'The Five' Exit

"Just told @BrianKilmeade on his excellent WABC radio show in NY, (and many other stations across the country) that I am unsure about my next career move & will announce next Friday here on Twitter & Live on @TheFive whether I stay with Fox or do something else, with your support," Rivera tweeted early Friday morning.

Fans and critics alike rushed to the comments section to share their opinions and ask Rivera for hints on his possible next big step. Several Twitter users also questioned the longtime journalist on if he'd ever considered retiring, especially now that his 80th birthday is right around the corner on Tuesday, July 4.