Where Is Meghan Markle? Prince Harry Attends F1 Race Alone as Divorce Rumors Swirl
Prince Harry went to the F1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, but his wife, Meghan Markle was nowhere in sight. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been fighting off breakup rumors for months, but after recently attending the Invictus Games and the Archewell Parents' Summit together, Harry was seen alone during his time in the southern city.
Although Harry was all smiles at the Formula 1 event, royal experts were concerned about the amount of gatherings he's gone to without his family, and to make matters worse, the Duchess of Sussex hasn't worn her wedding ring at serval public appearances.
OK! previously reported Prince William was concerned about the whereabouts of Meghan's marital token.
"And it's safe to say it has set off alarm bells at the palace. [Prince William's] putting the word out through mutual friends that he wants to know what's going on. Not knowing where they are is disturbing for William," a source told an outlet.
Despite the controversy surrounding their union, royal expert Tom Bower doesn't think the figures will split due to their childhood experiences.
"The last thing Harry would want would be a divorce," Bower said. "I’m sure he doesn’t want to come back to Britain."
One reason why fans are concerned about the status of the Sussexes' union is due to them separating professionally. In April, Meghan signed with mega-agency WME to help expand her personal brand, and Harry is focused on his philanthropic passions such as the Invictus Games.
The Suits star didn't disclose her next moves, but expert Mark Boardman predicts that her potential political aspirations could drive a wedge between her and Harry.
"The most significant strain would likely be on her marriage to Harry," Boardman said in an interview. "The constant media attention and demanding work hours would be unlike anything Meghan has experienced in some time."
"Realistically, she would have to work twice as hard to establish credibility, which takes time," he noted. "This could impact her relationships, especially if her political views clash with the Senate or indeed Harry’s own values."
Meghan struggled with being a working royal, and commentators wondered if her sensitivity would prevent her from getting on the ballot.
"Public scrutiny would force her to make decisions based on public perception, potentially straining her relationship with fellow senators and Harry, who needs to spend more quality time with her, especially considering their family responsibilities," Boardman explained. "For Meghan to balance that with any political ambitions would be a delicate challenge."
"Harry wants to work on his own projects, and he’s away a lot and she has to think of the children as well. If Meghan worked in politics she could be based anywhere, flying all over the U.S. and being away for days at a time," he added.