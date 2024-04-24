Spice Girls Reunion Was 'So Special' for the Former Girl Band: 'They Are All Closer Than They Have Been in Years'
Girls’ night!
According to a source, Posh, Scary, Sporty, Baby and Ginger Spice a.k.a. Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell, couldn’t have been happier to reunite during the fashion designer’s 50th birthday bash on Saturday, April 20.
The insider spilled that getting together was “so special” for the former bandmates, noting how the British icons “are all closer than they have been in years.”
The source also revealed that fans may be seeing more of the five ladies together, as they are apparently in rehearsals for an upcoming Spice Girls tour. However, none of the women have confirmed this.
The last time the group officially performed was in 2012 during the London Olympics closing ceremony.
Despite not having performed on a real stage in years, David Beckham captured the musicians singing along to their 1997 hit song “Stop” along with choreographed dance moves at the birthday event.
“I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner 💚💛🧡💜💙,” David penned with the exciting footage.
In response, fans praised the pro athlete for giving them a glimpse of the long-awaited moment.
“David you are the best social media manager out there, thank you for giving the people CONTENT,” one happy individual shared, while another added, “The moment the entire planet has been waiting for.”
Victoria also shared the clip with the message, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife.”
Additionally, the mother-of-four shared a professional photo of the Spice Girls as they stood close and smiled together at the celebration.
“The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses! xxx,” she wrote.
More gushing fans left comments on Victoria’s upload.
“They haven't aged a day! So much beauty in a single photo. Spice Girls was my first ever favorite bend! I had a notebook dedicated to them where I collected all the articles from newspapers. You bring us such beautiful memories from childhood. Thanks for that ❤️,” one user raved, while another joked, “When anyone asks who raised me, I will show them this picture.”
“OMG, even more beautiful than in the 90. Love that🔥,” one more individual wrote.
Mel B also posted the group shot to her social media, sharing a loved-up note, which read, “What an amazing girl power weekend with all my girls, I have soooo much love and respect for you ALL #friendshipneverends.”
