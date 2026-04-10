Germaphobe Howie Mandel Walks Off N3on's Podcast After He Burps Without Excusing Himself: Watch

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Howie Mandel had a strong reaction during a recent podcast appearance. The America’s Got Talent judge, who has long been open about being a germaphobe, appeared on a podcast with YouTuber N3on, where the two were seated far apart.

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Source: @scubaryan_/X Howie Mandel walked off a podcast after N3on burped.

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At first, everything seemed totally normal. But things quickly took a turn when the internet personality casually burped mid-conversation. “I’m so sorry,” N3on said right away.

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Howie Mandel, who’s a germaphobe, genuinely gets upset with NEON for burping without excusing himself and walks off their podcast 😳 pic.twitter.com/MwdJMjaLqX — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) April 10, 2026 Source: @scubaryan_/X

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Still, Mandel — who has spoken for years about his struggles with germs and cleanliness — looked visibly uncomfortable as N3on laughed off the moment. He then stared blankly at him, clearly not amused.

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Instead of brushing it off, Mandel took the situation seriously. The tension in the room built fast, and rather than pushing through the awkwardness, he chose to walk away from the studio entirely.

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Source: @scubaryan_/X Howie Mandel looked uncomfortable after the moment occurred.

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As expected, the internet had plenty to say. “Howie Mandel, the legendary germaphobe, really stormed off the podcast because someone burped without saying excuse me. dude built his whole brand on not touching anything, and one natural human sound sends him packing. celebrity fragility hitting new levels,” one user wrote on X.

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Source: N3ON/Youtube N3on attended Howie Mandel’s Global Gaming League on April 9.

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Another questioned, “Is being a germaphobe considered a mental health issue?” “When is somebody gonna realize this all f------ staged?” a third added.

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That last comment may not be far off. Despite the viral moment, Mandel and N3on appeared to be on good terms shortly after. N3on even shared a video of the two, where the star attended Mandel’s Global Gaming League (GGL) SZN ZERO event in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 9.

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Source: N3ON/Youtube

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The pair also kept things friendly as they were seen chatting on the red carpet.

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For years, Mandel has been open about his mental health struggles, including severe anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. “I feel like I’m broken,” he previously admitted in 2021. He shared that his symptoms began in childhood, including intrusive ideas and repetitive behaviors. “If you leave me alone with my own thoughts, it’s a dark place,” he said.

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Mandel explained how his condition has impacted his daily life. “OCD are these intrusive thoughts that keep coming in, so much that you have no control and you can’t stop,” he said. “And those thoughts are so strong that it stops your life.”

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Source: @tmandel/Instagram The comedian has spoken about his OCD and anxiety.

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He also credited his wife, Terry Mandel, for pushing him to seek help. "I'd have my children and my wife spray everything down and not touch things," he recalled. "I wouldn't take things that they were handed. I would remove some of their toys that I saw touch the ground. I was making their life miserable."