'You Could See Her Skull': Howie Mandel 'Freaked Out' When His Wife Suffered a Terrifying Fall While 'Tipsy' in Las Vegas

The dad-of-three called down to the hotel staff, who were shocked at the scene and swiftly called an ambulance.

Howie showed a photo of Terry with some of her injuries but noted she had no lingering side effects as she healed.

"She is absolutely perfect. There's not a scar," he said. "She's beautiful."

Even better, his spouse has a good sense of humor about the accident, as he revealed that when people asked her what happened, she simply told them, "Vegas."