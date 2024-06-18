'You Could See Her Skull': Howie Mandel 'Freaked Out' When His Wife Suffered a Terrifying Fall While 'Tipsy' in Las Vegas
Howie Mandel feared for his wife's life when she took a nasty spill during a vacation in Las Vegas.
The TV star detailed the terrifying incident on the Monday, June 17, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, ensuring fans that his spouse, Terry Mandel, is now OK.
"We partied. It was too much. She was tipsy. I did not know that, and in the middle of the night she got up, and I don't know where she was headed, but she headed into the wall. She fell and hit the wainscoting," the America's Got Talent judge, 68, shared. "She hit that as she went down. She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, fell on the floor, and broke her cheek."
Howie woke up and turned on the light to find his spouse "face down" on the floor.
"I didn’t know she cut her head. Blood is pooling," the Deal or No Deal host recalled. "Blood is pooling out and I freaked out. I picked her up, I put her on the bed. There’s blood everywhere. I saw her head, and you could actually see her skull. It opened up. I freaked."
- 'Is She a Duchess?': Comic Howie Mandel Seems to Have No Idea Who Meghan Markle Is Even After Working With Her on 'Deal or No Deal'
- Howie Mandel Questions If Andy Cohen 'Respects' Him Months After Bravo Star's 'Jackhole' Remarks
- Howie Mandel's Wife Gave Him an 'Ultimatum' Which Led to His Official OCD Diagnosis
The dad-of-three called down to the hotel staff, who were shocked at the scene and swiftly called an ambulance.
Howie showed a photo of Terry with some of her injuries but noted she had no lingering side effects as she healed.
"She is absolutely perfect. There's not a scar," he said. "She's beautiful."
Even better, his spouse has a good sense of humor about the accident, as he revealed that when people asked her what happened, she simply told them, "Vegas."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The spouses have been there for each other through thick and thin, with Howie revealing last year that it was Terry's persistence that led to him getting help for his OCD.
"I'd have my children and my wife spray everything down and not touch things," he recalled of being a germaphobe. "I wouldn't take things that they were handed. I would remove some of their toys that I saw touch the ground. I was making their life miserable."
Terry grew so frustrated with his behavior that she "gave me an ultimatum," he admitted. "She goes, 'I can't do this anymore, and I can't have the children do it anymore. And if you don't get help, that's it.'"
"So it was an ultimatum that made me ultimately go to therapy, and I got diagnosed," Howie continued. "I was embarrassed that I had this problem, and when you have a mental health problem, there is a stigma."