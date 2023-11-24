Getting a Transformative, Low-Priced Hair Transplant in Turkey

We’ve dug deeper into the matter and were pleasantly surprised. Learn about hair transplant costs below and discover one reputable Turkish clinic where men and women can restore their hair without paying a small fortune.

The question is, are they worth it? Is there a catch, or do you genuinely get high-quality, natural-looking results at a fraction of the cost?

Getting a hair transplant in Turkey has become so popular that the buzzword has reached nearly every household worldwide. Everyone knows hair transplants are a bargain in Turkey, helping people restore their youthful appearance and confidence.

Medart Hair in Istanbul, Turkey

Medart Hair is a renowned hair clinic in Istanbul, Turkey, with a highly-skilled medical team of surgeons, doctors, anesthesiologists, and other physicians. They had earned their MDs and undergone extensive training across Turkey and beyond before assembling at the clinic to change people’s lives. Over 15,000 successful hair transplant operations highlight their achievements.

Dr Tuna Tantan Williams is the clinic’s lead hair transplant surgeon, holding an MD from the Faculty of Medicine at Tbilisi State University.

Besides hair transplants and dermatological applications, she has a pharmaceutical background and combines her experience and expertise to provide the best treatments. She also has certifications for regenerative stem cell surgery and mesotherapy.

Medart Hair is famous as a DHI hair transplant clinic in Turkey. Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) is the most cutting-edge hair restoration method (more on that shortly). It does offer other treatments, but it stands out for this one.

Another feature differentiating Medart Hair from others is personalised treatments. Everyone says they tailor hair transplants to patients’ needs, but this clinic takes it one step further.

When performing a physical exam during an initial consultation, its experts use micro cameras to uncover potential hair loss and devise a prevention plan accordingly. Therefore, they address the current problem and ensure it doesn’t worsen in the future.