Ghislaine Maxwell's Family Declares Jeffrey Epstein's Co-Conspirator Didn't 'Receive a Fair Trial' as Disgraced Financier's Files Remain Unreleased

Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison despite a co-conspirator clause in Jeffrey Epstein's non-prosecution agreement.

July 16 2025, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family finally broke their silence about her involvement with Jeffrey Epstein after the DOJ urged the court on Monday, July 14, to prohibit her case from being reviewed during her 20-year prison sentence.

“Our sister Ghislaine did not receive a fair trial. Her legal team continues to fight her case in the Courts and will file its reply in short order to the Government’s opposition in the US Supreme Court,” the statement read.

“If necessary, in due course they will also file a writ of habeas corpus in the US District Court, SDNY. This allows her to challenge her imprisonment on the basis of new evidence such as government misconduct that would have likely changed the trial’s outcome,” the statement continued.

Ghislaine Maxwell's 2021 Conviction

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021.

Maxwell is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee in Florida. She was convicted in 2021 on five of six counts, including conspiracy, s-- trafficking of a minor and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The 63-year-old’s fight to overturn her conviction is partly due to a co-conspirator clause in Epstein’s 2007 non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida.

Jeffrey Epstein's Co-Conspirator's Clause

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The co-conspirator clause stated: “Epstein successfully fulfills all of the terms and conditions of this agreement, the United States also agrees that it will not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein.” Four of Epstein’s female assistants were covered in the clause; however, Maxwell was not.

Maxwell’s attorneys filed a petition to SCOTUS in April to address her conviction, saying, “Despite the existence of a non-prosecution agreement promising in plain language that the United States would not prosecute any co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein, the United States in fact prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell as a co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein.”

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyer Pleads With President Donald Trump

The lawyer for the alleged co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein pleaded with Donald Trump to strike a deal for Ghislaine Maxwell's release.

The most recent statement from Maxwell’s family also included a memo from David Oscar Marcus, who serves as her counsel of record in her petition to SCOTUS.

“I’d be surprised if President [Donald] Trump knew his lawyers were asking the Supreme Court to let the government break a deal,” Marcus wrote. “He’s the ultimate dealmaker — and I’m sure he’d agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it.”

Marcus continued, “With all the talk about who’s being prosecuted and who isn’t, it’s especially unfair that Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison based on a promise the US government made and broke.”

Where Are the Epstein Files?

The DOJ recently announced there are no Epstein files available to release to the public.

The Maxwell family’s statement comes just days after the DOJ announced there are no Epstein files to be released to the public despite years of speculation. Had there been documented evidence proving she had no involvement as a key role in his s-- trafficking scheme, the alleged co-conspirator’s conviction could have looked different.

