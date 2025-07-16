Ghislaine Maxwell's Family Declares Jeffrey Epstein's Co-Conspirator Didn't 'Receive a Fair Trial' as Disgraced Financier's Files Remain Unreleased

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family finally broke their silence about her involvement with Jeffrey Epstein after the DOJ urged the court on Monday, July 14, to prohibit her case from being reviewed during her 20-year prison sentence.

“Our sister Ghislaine did not receive a fair trial. Her legal team continues to fight her case in the Courts and will file its reply in short order to the Government’s opposition in the US Supreme Court,” the statement read.

“If necessary, in due course they will also file a writ of habeas corpus in the US District Court, SDNY. This allows her to challenge her imprisonment on the basis of new evidence such as government misconduct that would have likely changed the trial’s outcome,” the statement continued.