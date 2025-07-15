Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyer Praises 'Ultimate Dealmaker' Donald Trump as S-- Trafficker Fights to Leave Prison

"I'd be surprised if President Trump knew his lawyers were asking the Supreme Court to let the government break a deal," Markus claimed in a statement. "He's the ultimate dealmaker — and I'm sure he'd agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it."

Maxwell's attorney continued: "With all the talk about who's being prosecuted and who isn't, it's especially unfair that Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison based on a promise the government made and broke."

In a court filing submitted by Maxwell's attorneys, her legal team argued: "Despite the existence of a non-prosecution agreement promising in plain language that the United States would not prosecute any co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein, the United States in fact prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell as a co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein."