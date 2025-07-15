Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyer Praises 'Ultimate Dealmaker' Donald Trump as S-- Trafficker Fights to Leave Prison
Is Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer trying to play nice with Donald Trump?
Attorney David Oscar Markus seemed to give the president of the United States an opportunity to intervene after the Department of Justice opposed Maxwell's appeal to the Supreme Court on Monday, July 14.
Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty in 2021 of child s-- trafficking and other offenses related to late disgraced financier and convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyer Name-Drops Donald Trump
Markus name-dropped Trump while referring to the DOJ and the FBI's recent memo revealing there was no Epstein client list or blackmail plot being investigated by the government. The agencies also confirmed there were no new Epstein-related probes into uncharged third parties despite victims claiming they were coerced into having s-- with the late criminal's high-profile friends.
The lawyer also accused Maxwell's prosecution of breaching a plea deal Epstein agreed to in Florida in 2008. At the time, he pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution. The deal included a pledge that co-conspirators would not be prosecuted.
Ghislaine Maxwell's Appeal Opposed by DOJ
"I'd be surprised if President Trump knew his lawyers were asking the Supreme Court to let the government break a deal," Markus claimed in a statement. "He's the ultimate dealmaker — and I'm sure he'd agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it."
Maxwell's attorney continued: "With all the talk about who's being prosecuted and who isn't, it's especially unfair that Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison based on a promise the government made and broke."
In a court filing submitted by Maxwell's attorneys, her legal team argued: "Despite the existence of a non-prosecution agreement promising in plain language that the United States would not prosecute any co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein, the United States in fact prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell as a co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein."
The plea deal occurred in the Southern District of Florida, however, Epstein and Maxwell were later charged in New York before the disgraced financier died by suicide in prison while awaiting trial in August 2019.
The government ultimately opposed the appeal and declared, "that contention is incorrect, and petitioner does not show that it would succeed in any court of appeals."
Donald Trump's Solicitor General Opposes Ghislaine Maxwell's Appeal
The DOJ's response was signed by Trump's solicitor general, D. John Sauer, and two other government lawyers. They argued that Florida did not have authority to bind New York's U.S. attorney's into a non-prosecution agreement without receiving prior consent.
The filing also alleged the plea deal was agreed upon to protect a group of specific named assistants — none of whom were Maxwell.