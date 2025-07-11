or

Donald Trump Considered Pardoning Jeffrey Epstein's Co-Conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell During His First Term, Biographer Claims

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump considered pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell during his first term, a biographer claimed.

By:

July 11 2025, Published 11:16 a.m. ET



Donald Trump considered pardoning Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, during his first term, according to Trump biographer Michael Wolff.

Wolff noted Trump “became very wary about the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, and asked whether or not: ‘What could she say?’ ‘What would she say?’ And should he pardon her.”

Although he did not ultimately assist her, Wolff clarified the reason behind that decision.



Why Wasn't Ghislaine Maxwell Pardoned?

Source: The Daily Beast/YouTube

Michael Wolff shared Donald Trump didn't pardon Ghislaine Maxwell due to insiders being uneasy about the ordeal.

Trump's reasoning for not going forward with a pardon was due to insiders close to him being uneasy with the prospect of it, Wolff shared.

“Behind the scenes, this was a discussion,” he shared. “Everybody around him was kind of like, ‘Oh God, we hope she won’t say anything but we really hope he doesn’t pardon her.’”

On July 10, a senior White House official spoke to a media outlet about the prospect of pardoning Maxwell. They insisted there hasn’t been any talk or consideration of pardoning her and there never will be.



Ghislaine Maxwell Wants the Supreme Court to Overturn Her Conviction

image of Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for assisting Jeffrey Epstein in his crimes.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for assisting Jeffrey Epstein in his crimes.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in jail in June 2022 after being convicted of assisting Epstein in sexually exploiting and abusing minors.

Although Maxwell offered to cooperate with the Department of Justice, the publication said they were informed they never worked together. She reportedly asked for a plea deal, but they said they weren’t interested.

In April, Maxwell asked the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction.

"The recent developments underscore just how absurd it is that Ghislaine is still in prison,” her attorney, David Oscar Markus, said in a statement. “The government says there’s no Epstein client list, yet Ghislaine Maxwell remains locked up as the scapegoat for ghosts. It’s not right. We are hopeful that she gets some relief [via the SC] soon."



The Controversy Around Jeffrey Epstein's Client List

image of Pam Bondi is under fire after a Department of Justice memo claimed there is no Jeffrey Epstein client list.
Source: MEGA

Pam Bondi is under fire after a Department of Justice memo claimed there is no Jeffrey Epstein client list.

As OK! reported, Attorney General Pam Bondi is being scrutinized after a Department of Justice memo claimed no “client list” of Epstein’s exists nor does any “credible evidence ... that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals."

This is in direct opposition to claims she made on Fox News in February, insisting a client list was “sitting on her desk” and would soon be made public.

There also has been speculation from the public for years that a client list existed and would help to expose people who were connected to Epstein and the crimes he committed, so many are not believing the claims in the memo.

Donald Trump's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein

image of Donald Trump described Jeffrey Epstein as 'a lot of fun to be with.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump described Jeffrey Epstein as 'a lot of fun to be with.'

Trump has been tied to Epstein in the past.

In a 2002 profile on Epstein, Trump described him as a “lot of fun to be with.”

“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump continued. “No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

After Epstein was jailed for s-- trafficking of minors, Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway attempted to distance the pair, revealing they hadn’t spoken for 10 or 15 years.

