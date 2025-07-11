Donald Trump Considered Pardoning Jeffrey Epstein's Co-Conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell During His First Term, Biographer Claims

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in jail in June 2022 after being convicted of assisting Epstein in sexually exploiting and abusing minors.

Although Maxwell offered to cooperate with the Department of Justice, the publication said they were informed they never worked together. She reportedly asked for a plea deal, but they said they weren’t interested.

In April, Maxwell asked the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction.

"The recent developments underscore just how absurd it is that Ghislaine is still in prison,” her attorney, David Oscar Markus, said in a statement. “The government says there’s no Epstein client list, yet Ghislaine Maxwell remains locked up as the scapegoat for ghosts. It’s not right. We are hopeful that she gets some relief [via the SC] soon."