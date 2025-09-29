'Pissed' Gia Giudice Reveals She Was Called Into Sorority Standards Meeting After Jackie Goldschneider Claimed She Did Coke on 'RHONJ'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Jackie Goldschneider Made the Cocaine Comment About Gia Giudice on 'RHONJ'

Source: MEGA Jackie Goldschneider said she 'heard a rumor Gia snorts coke.'

"I heard a rumor that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties,” Jackie said. “I heard it, I don't know where I heard it from... It's the same thing!" Teresa became furious, going as far as to call her a c---. While reflecting about the ordeal on iHeartRadio’s “Dirty Rush: The Truth About Sorority Life” podcast, she recalled her mom “flipped out" over Jackie's remarks.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gia Giudice said Jackie Goldschneider's statement was 'insane.'

“It was obviously an insane statement to make, regardless if it was an analogy,” Gia continued. She then noted how the situation took a toll on her, as she got called into a standards meeting with her sorority. “I’m sitting on this Zoom call with a straight face, and they go, ‘Gia, we saw what has been on the tabloids and what just aired on Bravo. Do you participate in doing the drug cocaine?’” Gia shared, “I was like, ‘No, I do not do coke.’ And they saw just how unfazed I was and how pissed I was, and it kind of ended there.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Gia Giudice Was 'Annoyed' by the Standards Meeting

Source: MEGA Gia Giudice said the sorority standards call was 'very quick.'

While she said the call was “very quick,” she believes the entire thing could have been avoided. “The girls in my sorority knew that I didn’t engage in cocaine,” she explained. “They knew that I didn’t do the drug. It was just such a crazy statement and such a crazy question to ask me. You didn’t have to bring me to standards for that.” “They probably just were on their high horse for a minute and got off on it, but it definitely annoyed me,” she elaborated. “That was the only time I got called to standards, and I was so upset that I texted Jackie about it afterwards.” As far as how things stand between her and Jackie, Gia said they’re fine and Jackie apologized for what she said.

Teresa Giudice Said She Was 'Set Up' by Her Brother

Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice recently claimed her brother set her up to say the rumor about Evan Goldschneider.