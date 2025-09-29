or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Gia Giudice
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

'Pissed' Gia Giudice Reveals She Was Called Into Sorority Standards Meeting After Jackie Goldschneider Claimed She Did Coke on 'RHONJ'

Composite photo of Gia Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider
Source: MEGA

Gia Giudice shared she was called into a sorority standards meeting after Jackie Goldschneider implied she did coke on 'RHONJ.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 29 2025, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Gia Giudice revealed her sorority questioned her over a comment made about her using drugs on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

On the show, Jackie Goldschneider confronted Teresa Giudice about her spreading a rumor Evan Goldschneider cheated. During the conflict, which occurred at Margaret Josephs’ house, Jackie tried to make an analogy about circulating gossip with no proof.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackie Goldschneider Made the Cocaine Comment About Gia Giudice on 'RHONJ'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jackie Goldschneider
Source: MEGA

Jackie Goldschneider said she 'heard a rumor Gia snorts coke.'

"I heard a rumor that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties,” Jackie said. “I heard it, I don't know where I heard it from... It's the same thing!"

Teresa became furious, going as far as to call her a c---.

While reflecting about the ordeal on iHeartRadio’s “Dirty Rush: The Truth About Sorority Life” podcast, she recalled her mom “flipped out" over Jackie's remarks.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Gia Giudice
Source: MEGA

Gia Giudice said Jackie Goldschneider's statement was 'insane.'

“It was obviously an insane statement to make, regardless if it was an analogy,” Gia continued.

She then noted how the situation took a toll on her, as she got called into a standards meeting with her sorority.

“I’m sitting on this Zoom call with a straight face, and they go, ‘Gia, we saw what has been on the tabloids and what just aired on Bravo. Do you participate in doing the drug cocaine?’” Gia shared, “I was like, ‘No, I do not do coke.’ And they saw just how unfazed I was and how pissed I was, and it kind of ended there.”

MORE ON:
Gia Giudice

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Gia Giudice Was 'Annoyed' by the Standards Meeting

Photo of Gia Giudice
Source: MEGA

Gia Giudice said the sorority standards call was 'very quick.'

While she said the call was “very quick,” she believes the entire thing could have been avoided.

“The girls in my sorority knew that I didn’t engage in cocaine,” she explained. “They knew that I didn’t do the drug. It was just such a crazy statement and such a crazy question to ask me. You didn’t have to bring me to standards for that.”

“They probably just were on their high horse for a minute and got off on it, but it definitely annoyed me,” she elaborated. “That was the only time I got called to standards, and I was so upset that I texted Jackie about it afterwards.”

As far as how things stand between her and Jackie, Gia said they’re fine and Jackie apologized for what she said.

Teresa Giudice Said She Was 'Set Up' by Her Brother

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice recently claimed her brother set her up to say the rumor about Evan Goldschneider.

As OK! reported, Teresa recently claimed her brother, Joe Gorga, told her about the hearsay on "The Viall Files" podcast, claiming she was "set up" as he "knew she would say it on the show." She also shared Margaret was the one who told Joe about the gossip to begin with.

“My brother told me a rumor,” she continued. “So now we’re filming a TV show. We’re at [Jackie’s] birthday party. It’s so freaking boring … The producers are like, ‘Be on.’ So I’m trying to like, I’m a producer in my head now that I’ve been doing this for 18 years, but not a producer in a bad way. But listen, we’re on a TV show.”

As for why she repeated the gossip, Teresa stated she was trying to be a girls’ girl and get Jackie to know what people were saying.

“I’m like, ‘Guys, there’s a rumor out there about Jackie’s husband. You guys are her friends. You should let her know that this rumor’s out there.’ And that was it,” she shared. “So then Jackie tried to get me back and did what she did.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.