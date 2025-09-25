or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Teresa Giudice
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

'I Was Set Up!': Teresa Giudice Blames Brother Joe Gorga for Spreading Evan Goldschneider Cheating Rumor

Composite photo of Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice made a shocking new accusation against Joe Gorga after implying she wants to make amends with him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

After Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice said she is open to reconciling with Joe and Melissa Gorga, she made a wild accusation about him.

While appearing on “The Viall Files” podcast, Teresa spoke about rumors from Season 11 that Evan Goldschneider cheated on Jackie Goldschneider.

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa Giudice Insisted Her Brother and Margaret Josephs Were Behind Rumors Evan Goldschneider Cheated

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jackie and Evan Goldschneider
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice claimed Joe Gorga 'told' her about the Evan Goldschneider cheating rumor.

“My brother is the one that told me about the rumor,” Teresa shockingly said. “My brother told me, and now, looking back, I was set up … he knew that I was gonna say it out on the show.” She also shared Margaret Josephs was the one who told Joe about the gossip to begin with.

“My brother told me a rumor,” she continued. “So now we’re filming a TV show. We’re at [Jackie’s] birthday party. It’s so freaking boring … The producers are like, ‘Be on.’ So I’m trying to like, I’m a producer in my head now that I’ve been doing this for 18 years, but not a producer in a bad way. But listen, we’re on a TV show.”

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Teresa Giudice Repeat the Rumor About Evan Goldschneider?

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice said she repeated the rumor about Evan Goldschneider to be a girls' girl.

As for why she repeated the hearsay to Margaret and Dolores Catania, she insisted she was trying to be a girls’ girl and inform Jackie’s friends of what people were saying about her.

“I’m like, ‘Guys, there’s a rumor out there about Jackie’s husband. You guys are her friends. You should let her know that this rumor’s out there.’ And that was it,” she shared. “So then Jackie tried to get me back and did what she did.”

“That’s the reason why I [forgave] Jackie, because it was my bad. I shouldn’t have said anything about her husband,” Teresa added.

MORE ON:
Teresa Giudice

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Jackie Goldschneider Say About Teresa Giudice's New Reveal?

Composite photo of Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs
Source: MEGA

Jackie Goldschneider insisted she doesn't 'care anymore' about any of the rumors about Evan Goldschneider and if Joe Gorga and Margaret Josephs were behind them.

In response to the star's accusations that Margaret was behind the rumor, a source close to the situation exclusively dished to OK!, “The sad thing is, Teresa can only recycle old lies to attempt to stay relevant.”

OK! also spoke to Jackie to get her thoughts on the situation. “I don’t care anymore. It’s not a story I concern myself with any longer," she declared.

As OK! reported, Teresa extended an “olive branch” to Melissa and Joe to potentially make amends.

Photo of Melissa and Joe Gorga
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice said her 'door is cracked open' for a potential reconciliation with Melissa and Joe Gorga.

While Teresa acknowledged on her “Turning the Tables” podcast she previously felt there was no way she could make up with Joe and Melissa, she said as she gets older, certain things happened that have made her have a potential change of heart.

“I’m just saying my door is cracked open,” Teresa said. “I just said, ‘Never say never.’”

“That’s all I’m saying,” she added. “I’m a mom first. So I always want to do the right thing and be a good example for my children. That’s the number one thing. We could rehash things and then where’s that gonna get us? Nowhere. So sometimes you can’t rehash things. You just have to let the past go and move forward.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.