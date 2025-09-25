'I Was Set Up!': Teresa Giudice Blames Brother Joe Gorga for Spreading Evan Goldschneider Cheating Rumor

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa Giudice Insisted Her Brother and Margaret Josephs Were Behind Rumors Evan Goldschneider Cheated

Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice claimed Joe Gorga 'told' her about the Evan Goldschneider cheating rumor.

“My brother is the one that told me about the rumor,” Teresa shockingly said. “My brother told me, and now, looking back, I was set up … he knew that I was gonna say it out on the show.” She also shared Margaret Josephs was the one who told Joe about the gossip to begin with. “My brother told me a rumor,” she continued. “So now we’re filming a TV show. We’re at [Jackie’s] birthday party. It’s so freaking boring … The producers are like, ‘Be on.’ So I’m trying to like, I’m a producer in my head now that I’ve been doing this for 18 years, but not a producer in a bad way. But listen, we’re on a TV show.”

Why Did Teresa Giudice Repeat the Rumor About Evan Goldschneider?

Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice said she repeated the rumor about Evan Goldschneider to be a girls' girl.

As for why she repeated the hearsay to Margaret and Dolores Catania, she insisted she was trying to be a girls’ girl and inform Jackie’s friends of what people were saying about her. “I’m like, ‘Guys, there’s a rumor out there about Jackie’s husband. You guys are her friends. You should let her know that this rumor’s out there.’ And that was it,” she shared. “So then Jackie tried to get me back and did what she did.” “That’s the reason why I [forgave] Jackie, because it was my bad. I shouldn’t have said anything about her husband,” Teresa added.

What Did Jackie Goldschneider Say About Teresa Giudice's New Reveal?

Source: MEGA Jackie Goldschneider insisted she doesn't 'care anymore' about any of the rumors about Evan Goldschneider and if Joe Gorga and Margaret Josephs were behind them.

In response to the star's accusations that Margaret was behind the rumor, a source close to the situation exclusively dished to OK!, “The sad thing is, Teresa can only recycle old lies to attempt to stay relevant.” OK! also spoke to Jackie to get her thoughts on the situation. “I don’t care anymore. It’s not a story I concern myself with any longer," she declared. As OK! reported, Teresa extended an “olive branch” to Melissa and Joe to potentially make amends.

Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice said her 'door is cracked open' for a potential reconciliation with Melissa and Joe Gorga.