'I Was Set Up!': Teresa Giudice Blames Brother Joe Gorga for Spreading Evan Goldschneider Cheating Rumor
Sept. 25 2025, Published 12:42 p.m. ET
After Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice said she is open to reconciling with Joe and Melissa Gorga, she made a wild accusation about him.
While appearing on “The Viall Files” podcast, Teresa spoke about rumors from Season 11 that Evan Goldschneider cheated on Jackie Goldschneider.
Teresa Giudice Insisted Her Brother and Margaret Josephs Were Behind Rumors Evan Goldschneider Cheated
“My brother is the one that told me about the rumor,” Teresa shockingly said. “My brother told me, and now, looking back, I was set up … he knew that I was gonna say it out on the show.” She also shared Margaret Josephs was the one who told Joe about the gossip to begin with.
“My brother told me a rumor,” she continued. “So now we’re filming a TV show. We’re at [Jackie’s] birthday party. It’s so freaking boring … The producers are like, ‘Be on.’ So I’m trying to like, I’m a producer in my head now that I’ve been doing this for 18 years, but not a producer in a bad way. But listen, we’re on a TV show.”
Why Did Teresa Giudice Repeat the Rumor About Evan Goldschneider?
As for why she repeated the hearsay to Margaret and Dolores Catania, she insisted she was trying to be a girls’ girl and inform Jackie’s friends of what people were saying about her.
“I’m like, ‘Guys, there’s a rumor out there about Jackie’s husband. You guys are her friends. You should let her know that this rumor’s out there.’ And that was it,” she shared. “So then Jackie tried to get me back and did what she did.”
“That’s the reason why I [forgave] Jackie, because it was my bad. I shouldn’t have said anything about her husband,” Teresa added.
- 'Desperate' Teresa Giudice Is Thinking About Making Amends With Joe and Melissa Gorga as She's 'Worried' About Not Being Included in 'RHONJ': Source
- Teresa Giudice Insists She's 'Not Desperate' to Return to 'RHONJ' After Reconciliation Confession: 'Crazy Timing'
- Dolores Catania Shocked at Teresa Giudice Being Open to Reconciliation With Melissa and Joe Gorga: 'Huge News'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
What Did Jackie Goldschneider Say About Teresa Giudice's New Reveal?
In response to the star's accusations that Margaret was behind the rumor, a source close to the situation exclusively dished to OK!, “The sad thing is, Teresa can only recycle old lies to attempt to stay relevant.”
OK! also spoke to Jackie to get her thoughts on the situation. “I don’t care anymore. It’s not a story I concern myself with any longer," she declared.
As OK! reported, Teresa extended an “olive branch” to Melissa and Joe to potentially make amends.
While Teresa acknowledged on her “Turning the Tables” podcast she previously felt there was no way she could make up with Joe and Melissa, she said as she gets older, certain things happened that have made her have a potential change of heart.
“I’m just saying my door is cracked open,” Teresa said. “I just said, ‘Never say never.’”
“That’s all I’m saying,” she added. “I’m a mom first. So I always want to do the right thing and be a good example for my children. That’s the number one thing. We could rehash things and then where’s that gonna get us? Nowhere. So sometimes you can’t rehash things. You just have to let the past go and move forward.”