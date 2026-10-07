Giant Nude Trump Statue Dubbed 'The Orange Plague' Goes on Display in Europe: Watch

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An 8.5-foot-tall satirical sculpture depicting a naked, gold-leaf-coated Donald Trump titled "The Orange Plague" was unveiled inside the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, France. The towering installation, created by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt, occupies a high-traffic pedestrian thoroughfare connecting two main European Parliament buildings. Coated in 23-karat gold leaf, the artwork, also titled “The King of Injustice,” symbolizes global power imbalances and criticizes political obstruction surrounding international climate change agreements.

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Giant Donald Trump Statue

Source: MEGA The statue also features a satirical statement about climate change.

The 2.5-meter copper statue portrays a naked Trump holding a long golf club, with a globe-shaped golf ball beneath it, alongside the scales of justice. Trump is shown riding on the shoulders of a much smaller, visibly struggling man who represents ordinary people buckling under systemic weight. The plinth features a satirical statement blaming Trump for blocking attempts to fight climate change, reading, "I am sitting on the back of a man. He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except stepping down from his back.”

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'Power and Powerlessness'

Source: MEGA The sculptor, Jens Galschiøt, said the 'sculpture [is] about power and powerlessness.'

The exhibit was sponsored and introduced in parliament by left-wing Danish Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Per Clausen. Galschiøt stated via HuffPost that the piece reflects his “frustration with powerful leaders who put themselves above people and the planet, and use their power to decide for others.” “It is a sculpture about power and powerlessness,” he added.

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'Thin-Skinned'

Source: MEGA The statue will remain inside the European Parliament headquarters until October 8.

The sculpture is an evolution of Galschiøt’s 2002 statue titled “Survival of the Fattest,” which featured an emaciated boy carrying a larger woman in a commentary on inequality of allocation of the world’s resources. Defending the display against potential diplomatic backlash, MEP Per Clausen remarked via Deutsche Welle that world leaders must tolerate public artistic expression. "If someone is so thin-skinned that they cannot tolerate this sculpture being exhibited in the European Parliament, then they have no place on the world stage," Clausen said. The statue is scheduled to remain inside the European Parliament headquarters through Thursday before moving to its next destination.

'Get Off Our Backs'

Source: MEGA The sculpture will be in Turkey in November.