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Giant Nude Trump Statue Dubbed 'The Orange Plague' Goes on Display in Europe: Watch

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A giant, nude Donald Trump statue has been unveiled in France.

Oct. 7 2026, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

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An 8.5-foot-tall satirical sculpture depicting a naked, gold-leaf-coated Donald Trump titled "The Orange Plague" was unveiled inside the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, France.

The towering installation, created by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt, occupies a high-traffic pedestrian thoroughfare connecting two main European Parliament buildings.

Coated in 23-karat gold leaf, the artwork, also titled “The King of Injustice,” symbolizes global power imbalances and criticizes political obstruction surrounding international climate change agreements.

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Source: @gallerigalschiot/Instagram
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Giant Donald Trump Statue

image of The statue also features a satirical statement about climate change.
Source: MEGA

The statue also features a satirical statement about climate change.

The 2.5-meter copper statue portrays a naked Trump holding a long golf club, with a globe-shaped golf ball beneath it, alongside the scales of justice.

Trump is shown riding on the shoulders of a much smaller, visibly struggling man who represents ordinary people buckling under systemic weight.

The plinth features a satirical statement blaming Trump for blocking attempts to fight climate change, reading, "I am sitting on the back of a man. He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except stepping down from his back.”

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'Power and Powerlessness'

image of The sculptor, Jens Galschiøt, said the 'sculpture [is] about power and powerlessness.'
Source: MEGA

The sculptor, Jens Galschiøt, said the 'sculpture [is] about power and powerlessness.'

The exhibit was sponsored and introduced in parliament by left-wing Danish Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Per Clausen.

Galschiøt stated via HuffPost that the piece reflects his “frustration with powerful leaders who put themselves above people and the planet, and use their power to decide for others.”

“It is a sculpture about power and powerlessness,” he added.

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'Thin-Skinned'

image of The statue will remain inside the European Parliament headquarters until October 8.
Source: MEGA

The statue will remain inside the European Parliament headquarters until October 8.

The sculpture is an evolution of Galschiøt’s 2002 statue titled “Survival of the Fattest,” which featured an emaciated boy carrying a larger woman in a commentary on inequality of allocation of the world’s resources.

Defending the display against potential diplomatic backlash, MEP Per Clausen remarked via Deutsche Welle that world leaders must tolerate public artistic expression.

"If someone is so thin-skinned that they cannot tolerate this sculpture being exhibited in the European Parliament, then they have no place on the world stage," Clausen said.

The statue is scheduled to remain inside the European Parliament headquarters through Thursday before moving to its next destination.

'Get Off Our Backs'

image of The sculpture will be in Turkey in November.
Source: MEGA

The sculpture will be in Turkey in November.

The art is slated for transport to Turkey in November for the UN COP31 Climate Conference, following a previous appearance at the COP30 summit in Brazil.

The artist said he was inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” about a vain leader to whom no one ever told the truth.

“He is the privileged, thinking he can play (golf) the world (which is the shape of the ball),” he explained of the club Trump is holding in his creation.

And although the statue has drawn laughs, the artist says it’s much more serious than that.

“It brings an important discussion of how to deal with a guy who wants to influence and decide in the EU,” he said, adding that he hopes Trump sees it too.

“I hope he notices the exhausted man carrying him, rather than just admiring the gold,” he told HuffPost.

Galschiøt said if he saw Trump staring at his work, he’d tell him, “Get off our backs.”

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