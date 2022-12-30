Donald Trump Completely Dismisses Global Warming As A Problem After Buffalo's Deadly Blizzard Wreaks Havoc
Donald Trump is at it again. On Thursday, December 29, the former president, 76, dismissed global warming as a problem — just days after Buffalo, N.Y., was pummeled by snow, resulting in a deadly blizzard.
“What happened to global warming?” the businessman wrote on Truth Social in response to a story about people being frozen in upstate New York.
Trump has always been confused by the weather patterns, as he previously commented on the climate trends earlier this year.
When asked by Fox Business host Stuart Varney if "human activity" was responsible for climate change, he replied, “In my opinion, you have a thing called weather. And you go up and you go down.”
“If you look into the 1920s, they were talking about global freezing. OK? In other words, the globe was going to freeze,” Trump continued. “And then they go global warming, and then they couldn’t use that because the temperatures were actually quite cool, and it’s many different things. ... The climate’s always been changing.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump, who was being investigated for his part in the January 6 Capitol riot attack, is off the hook for now when it was revealed that the House select committee withdrew their subpoena they issued.
"Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election," Trump stated.
"They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court," he continued. "Perhaps the FBI's involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!"
One of Trump's lawyers was convinced Trump would come out on top.
"After my firm filed suit on separation of powers grounds to block January 6 House Select Committee's illegitimate subpoena to President Trump over his activities while president — the committee waved the white flag & withdrew subpoena," Harmeet K. Dhillon wrote in a statement. "We were confident of victory in court, given precedent & refusal of prior presidents to testify in Congress. J6 committee wasted millions for a purely political witch-hunt, total abuse of process & power serving no legitimate legislative purpose."