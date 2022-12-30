Donald Trump Completely Dismisses Global Warming As A Problem After Buffalo's Deadly Blizzard Wreaks Havoc

As OK! previously reported, Trump, who was being investigated for his part in the January 6 Capitol riot attack, is off the hook for now when it was revealed that the House select committee withdrew their subpoena they issued.

"Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election," Trump stated.

"They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court," he continued. "Perhaps the FBI's involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!"