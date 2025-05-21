Violet Affleck Recalls 'Arguing' With Her 'Shell-Shocked' Mom Jennifer Garner About Climate Change During L.A. Wildfires

Violet, who is a freshman at the Ivy League college, titled her paper "A Chronically Ill Earth: COVID Organizing as a Model Climate Response in Los Angeles" and called out the "wealthiest citizens" for being major contributors behind the "climate crisis."

"I spent the January fires in Los Angeles arguing with my mother in a hotel room," Violet's essay began, recalling how she and her siblings Seraphina "Fin," 16, and Samuel, 13, were forced to leave their home amid the terrifying blaze.

Explaining the situation, the famous offspring penned: "She was shell-shocked, astonished at the scale of destruction in the neighborhood where she raised myself and my siblings. I was surprised at her surprise: as a lifelong Angelena and climate-literate member of generation Z, my question had not been whether the Palisades would burn but when."