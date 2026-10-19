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Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Assets in Revealing Bra Before Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: Photo

Gigi Hadid
Source: MEGA,@GIGIHADID/INSTAGRAM

Gigi Hadid flaunted her cleavage on her Instagram Story.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

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Gigi Hadid gave fans a sneak peek of her assets ahead of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The model took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 18, as she sat backstage before the highly-anticipated runway show held in Los Angeles, Calif.

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Gigi Hadid Made Her 6th Appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

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Gigi Hadid
Source: MEGA,@GIGIHADID/INSTAGRAM

Gigi Hadid wore her Victoria's Secret robe and bra for the steamy selfie.

Hadid, who made her sixth appearance on the VS stage this year, snapped a scandalous black-and-white selfie of herself in her iconic pink and white striped robe adorned with a pair of diamond angel wings and her name written in cursive.

She left the robe slightly open to reveal her low-cut bra, choosing to keep her face out of the shot and letting her cleavage do all the talking.

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Gigi Hadid Walked Down the Runway During Tate McRae's Performance

Gigi Hadid
Source: MEGA

Gigi Hadidi wore head-to-toe sequins for her first look.

The veteran walked down the runway for the first time in a pair of multi-colored sequined metallic wings, which she paired with a long, matching sheer sequin cape placed over a neon pink and blue lace bra and underwear set.

Hadid accessorized her stunning look with a pair of metallic stilettos and large neon pink hoops.

She strutted down the catwalk effortlessly after sharing a moment with Tate McRae as the pop star performed her new song "Housewife."

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Gigi Hadid Was the First Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Cast Member Announced

Gigi Hadid
Source: MEGA

Gigi Hadid also sported an all-white ensemble during the lingerie show.

The glimmering outfit wasn’t her only look of the night, as she also modeled a white lace corset and matching boyshorts, completing her second look with a diamond body chain and a pair of the brand’s signature wings.

The 31-year-old was the first official cast member confirmed by Victoria's Secret when the brand announced the show would be held in Los Angeles, Calif., earlier this year.

"Get in, Angels, we’re going to LA!" the supermodel said in a video to share the news.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Was Held on October 18

Gigi Hadid
Source: MEGA

Gigi Hadid's sister Bella was the first model to grace the runway.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned to the City of Angels and was held at Sony Pictures Studios.

Hadid's younger sister, Bella, started the show before being joined by other returning models including Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Barbara Palvin, Jasmine Tookes and Anok Yai.

Some more familiar faces who made an appearance were Ashley Graham, Irina Shayk, Vittoria Ceretti, Ming Xi, Paloma Elsesser and Abby Champion.

Kylie Jenner even made her Angel debut, sporting the $50 million Fantasy Bra.

Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Moroney and KATSEYE completed the performance line-up for the star-studded event.

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