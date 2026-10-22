Gigi Hadid Ditches Her Top as She Shows Off Her Sculpted Abs in Just a Bra and Low-Rise Jeans: Photo

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Gigi Hadid flaunted her famous figure ahead of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The supermodel stripped down to just her bra and a low-rise pair of jeans backstage at the highly anticipated event, which was held on October 18.

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Source: @GIGIHADID/INSTAGRAM Gigi Hadid posed backstage in her bra and a pair of low-rise jeans.

Just a few days later, Hadid took to her Instagram on Wednesday, October 21, to share two back-to-back photo series that gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look. In the first post, she ditched her top as she posed in a black VS push-up bra and jeans that put her sculpted abs on full display. As the carousel continues, Hadid shared photos of herself as she walked down the runway in a pair of sequin-adorned wings. Moments later, the mother-of-one, who made her sixth appearance on the VS stage this year, shared snapshots of her fittings prior to the show. Hadid once again showed off her slim frame in matching bra and underwear sets as she donned the brand's signature wings.

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What Did Gigi Hadid's Fans Have to Say?

Source: @GIGIHADID/INSTAGRAM Gigi Hadid's friends and fans could not get enough of the sizzling snaps.

Her fans were obsessed, to say the least, as they ran to the comments section to gush over the blonde beauty. "Yeaaaaaaaaahhhh she did," commented Hadid's younger sister, Bella, who opened the show. Another wrote, "Gigi Hadid the woman you are." "You were unreal per usual," Victoria's Secret's official account chimed in. "Our real life angel." A fourth called Gigi an "Angel straight out of heaven."

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Gigi Hadid Was the First Confirmed Model for This Year's Show

Source: @GIGIHADID/INSTAGRAM Gigi Hadid appeared on stage for the first time during Tate McRae's performance.

The 31-year-old was the first official cast member confirmed by Victoria's Secret when the brand announced the show would be held in Los Angeles, Calif., earlier this year. "Get in, Angels, we’re going to LA!" the supermodel said in a video to share the news. The veteran walked down the runway for the first time in a pair of multi-colored sequined metallic wings, which she paired with a long, matching sheer sequin cape placed over a neon pink and blue lace bra and underwear set. Gigi accessorized her look with a pair of metallic stilettos and large neon pink hoops. She strutted her stuff after sharing a moment with Tate McRae as the pop star performed her new single "Housewife."

Gigi Hadid Was Joined by Other Victoria's Secret Veterans