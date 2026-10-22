NEWS Gigi Hadid and Barbara Palvin Celebrate Being 'Moms Now' in Sweet Backstage Moment at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Source: MEGA; @VICTORIASSECRET/INSTAGRAM Gigi Hadid and Barbara Palvin celebrated their shared experience as mothers backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Taylor Camp Oct. 22 2026, Published 8:28 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Gigi Hadid and Barbara Palvin are celebrating more than just their return to the runway. The supermodels shared an adorable backstage moment at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on October 18, bonding over motherhood while getting ready for the star-studded event. In a heartwarming video, Hadid proudly hyped up her longtime friend before Palvin reminded her that they now have something special in common.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) Source: @VICTORIASSECRET/INSTAGRAM Gigi Hadid and Barbara Palvin's sweet backstage exchange showed a playful side of their longtime friendship as they celebrated their latest chapter as moms.

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Gigi Hadid Calls Barbara Palvin the 'Hottest Mom in the World'

Source: @VICTORIASSECRET/INSTAGRAM Gigi Hadid called Barbara Palvin the 'hottest mom in the world' before Barbara Palvin enthusiastically included her fellow model.

The sweet exchange began when Hadid introduced Palvin as the "hottest mom in the world." However, Palvin was quick to make sure her fellow model received some recognition, too. "Moms," she corrected, emphasizing that the compliment applied to both women. "We're moms now! Go moms!" Palvin enthusiastically cheered. The adorable interaction highlighted the friendship between the two models, who have walked the Victoria's Secret runway together multiple times over the years. Their latest reunion was particularly meaningful, as both women have entered new chapters of their lives since their earlier appearances at the annual fashion show.

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Barbara Palvin Returns to the Runway Just Six Weeks After Giving Birth

Source: @VICTORIASSECRET/INSTAGRAM Barbara Palvin returned to the Victoria's Secret runway six weeks after welcoming daughter Sylvie.

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Gigi Hadid Has Been a Mom Since 2020

Source: @GIGIHADID/INSTAGRAM Gigi Hadid shares daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik.

Hadid, 31, knows firsthand what it's like to balance motherhood with a demanding modeling career. The fashion star welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020 with her former boyfriend Zayn Malik. Since becoming a mother, Hadid has spoken about prioritizing her daughter while continuing to work in the fashion industry. For this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Hadid modeled a pastel blue and pink lingerie ensemble complete with oversized sequined wings.

Gigi Hadid and Barbara Palvin Have Been Friends for Years

Source: @VICTORIASSECRET/INSTAGRAM Gigi Hadid and Barbara Palvin have shared the Victoria's Secret runway for years.