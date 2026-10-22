Gigi Hadid and Barbara Palvin Celebrate Being 'Moms Now' in Sweet Backstage Moment at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Oct. 22 2026, Published 8:28 a.m. ET
Gigi Hadid and Barbara Palvin are celebrating more than just their return to the runway.
The supermodels shared an adorable backstage moment at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on October 18, bonding over motherhood while getting ready for the star-studded event.
In a heartwarming video, Hadid proudly hyped up her longtime friend before Palvin reminded her that they now have something special in common.
Gigi Hadid Calls Barbara Palvin the 'Hottest Mom in the World'
The sweet exchange began when Hadid introduced Palvin as the "hottest mom in the world."
However, Palvin was quick to make sure her fellow model received some recognition, too.
"Moms," she corrected, emphasizing that the compliment applied to both women.
"We're moms now! Go moms!" Palvin enthusiastically cheered.
The adorable interaction highlighted the friendship between the two models, who have walked the Victoria's Secret runway together multiple times over the years.
Their latest reunion was particularly meaningful, as both women have entered new chapters of their lives since their earlier appearances at the annual fashion show.
Barbara Palvin Returns to the Runway Just Six Weeks After Giving Birth
For Palvin, 33, the fashion show marked a major milestone.
The Hungarian model returned to the runway just six weeks after welcoming her first child, daughter Sylvie, with husband Dylan Sprouse.
Palvin made two appearances during the show, including one in a romantic pink slip dress featuring handwritten script.
Her return to the runway came shortly after becoming a first-time mother, making the backstage celebration with Hadid even more meaningful.
Palvin and Sprouse tied the knot in Hungary in July 2023 after several years of dating.
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Gigi Hadid Has Been a Mom Since 2020
Hadid, 31, knows firsthand what it's like to balance motherhood with a demanding modeling career.
The fashion star welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020 with her former boyfriend Zayn Malik.
Since becoming a mother, Hadid has spoken about prioritizing her daughter while continuing to work in the fashion industry.
For this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Hadid modeled a pastel blue and pink lingerie ensemble complete with oversized sequined wings.
Gigi Hadid and Barbara Palvin Have Been Friends for Years
Hadid and Palvin's friendship dates back years, with the models sharing numerous memorable moments throughout their careers.
At the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Palvin even photographed Hadid backstage using a Polaroid camera.
Their latest appearance together demonstrated how their friendship has evolved as they've navigated new stages of adulthood.