Gigi Hadid Celebrates Daughter Khai With Heartfelt Fourth Birthday Post: Photos

"Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!! She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible- will be in the water from dawn til dusk. 🐬 ," she continued while showing off her daughter's rainbow-themed party, which included a cute Yoda cake, rainbow horses and a bunch of activities for the kids.

Hadid then went on to describe her little one's personality.

"She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty ⚡️⚡️ Khai- it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life- you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love !!!! 🦄🪱🧁🪐🥑🧜‍♀️🐣🎸🏖️ YODA BEST 💚🩷," she noted of her daughter whom she shares with singer Zayn Malik, 31.