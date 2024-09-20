Gigi Hadid Celebrates Daughter Khai With Heartfelt Fourth Birthday Post: Photos
Gigi Hadid paid tribute to her daughter Khai Malik on her fourth birthday.
The model took to Instagram on Thursday, September 19, sharing a heartfelt message alongside a slew of snapshots of Khai on the water and enjoying a birthday party with her loved ones.
"4 years of YOU," Hadid wrote alongside the adorable picture. "Happy birthday mama's Angel!"
"Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!! She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible- will be in the water from dawn til dusk. 🐬 ," she continued while showing off her daughter's rainbow-themed party, which included a cute Yoda cake, rainbow horses and a bunch of activities for the kids.
Hadid then went on to describe her little one's personality.
"She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty ⚡️⚡️ Khai- it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life- you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love !!!! 🦄🪱🧁🪐🥑🧜♀️🐣🎸🏖️ YODA BEST 💚," she noted of her daughter whom she shares with singer Zayn Malik, 31.
The fans then raved over the full name of the tot.
"'Khai Malik' 'Our Girl' 😭🥹💕" one user commented.
Another chimed in, noting, "THE 11TH PIC WHEN IT’S WRITTEN KHAI MALIK. 🥹❤️🩹"
"'KHAI MALIK' STOP IM SOBBING 🥹," another user added.
Zayn also penned a sweet message for the birthday girl, along with a photo of him carrying Khai at the beach.
"Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter.. grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are," the "PILLOWTALK" singer noted.
"Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you," he added.
In an interview with L’Officiel in March, Zayn revealed how coparenting has been with his former flame.
“I got into it when I moved out here, probably about seven years ago,” Zayn said of moving to rural Pennsylvania.
“And now I get to share that experience with her [Khai] because I’ve gotten a bit better at things. My crops are actually edible and usable ... She’s really interested in it. She loves raw vegetables. I’ll just find her, like, munching on a piece of broccoli, which is a parent’s worst nightmare, you know? Whatever way you can get veggies into your kids, right?” he continued of life on the farm.
The One Direction alum also noted how his daughter approves of his music.
"She'll remember every lyric of every song that she likes. She remembers chord progressions and notes. She can do runs that have, like, three, four notes already. I look forward to seeing what she’s going to be capable of doing as she gets older,” Zayn said in the same interview.