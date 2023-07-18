Hypocrite? Gigi Hadid Slammed for Not Supporting Ex Zayn Malik Amid Marijuana Accusations After Model Arrested on Drug Charges

Social media users have pointed out the hypocrisy over Gigi Hadid's recent arrest on drug charges — as the model's family once called for Hadid's ex and baby daddy Zayn Malik to be admitted into rehab for his alleged excessive marijuana use.

Hadid plead guilty to Suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja (another name for marijuana) after cannabis was discovered inside her luggage at an airport in the Cayman Islands on Monday, July 10.