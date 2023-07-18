Hypocrite? Gigi Hadid Slammed for Not Supporting Ex Zayn Malik Amid Marijuana Accusations After Model Arrested on Drug Charges
Social media users have pointed out the hypocrisy over Gigi Hadid's recent arrest on drug charges — as the model's family once called for Hadid's ex and baby daddy Zayn Malik to be admitted into rehab for his alleged excessive marijuana use.
Hadid plead guilty to Suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja (another name for marijuana) after cannabis was discovered inside her luggage at an airport in the Cayman Islands on Monday, July 10.
According to her rep, the blonde bombshell "was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," noting, "it has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."
Despite coming out of the situation with nothing aside from a $1,000 fine, Hadid faced backlash for the incident solely because of her lack of support toward Malik when her family ripped him apart for his "aggressive" use of the substance.
"Well now she knows how it feels when she sided with her mom about Zayn. Give full custody to Zayn!" one person expressed via social media, as another added, "but her mother thinks Zayn was the problem."
Reports surfaced regarding Malik's alleged heavy marijuana consumption back in 2021 after he plead no contest to harassing Hadid's mother, Yolanda, who claimed the former One Direction band member shoved her into a dresser.
Malik was sentenced to probation and anger-management classes for four counts of harassing his ex-girlfriend's mom, causing him to additionally get dropped by his record label RCA.
"It is no secret he loves to smoke pot, but his daily habit seems more important than socializing. He’s been open about his anxiety issues over the years and that’s a huge cause for concern," a source close to Hadid's family revealed to a news publication at the time.
"Gigi comes from a large family and it’s been tough for them to deal with over the last few years. They want him to seek help either through therapy or some kind of specialist rehab," the insider noted. "Gigi wants what’s best for him. Even though they’re not together, he’ll always be the father to their daughter."
Hadid and Malik currently have shared custody of their daughter, Khai, who will turn 3 in September.
