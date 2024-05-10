Zayn Malik Shades Ex Gigi Hadid as He Admits He Doesn't Know If He's 'Truly Been in Love' Before: 'Who Knows?'

"I don’t know if I’ve ever actually truly been in love at this point," Malik, who shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with the supermodel, 29, said.

When the host asked him about the deep affection he could hold for his kid, the "PILLOWTALK" singer added, "I'm in love with her as my child," which is different than being "in love with somebody who is a complete separate entity. They're not my family, I have no blood with them, like, I'm in love with this person, you know? I don't know."