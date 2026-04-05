Gigi Hadid Says She's 'Sick to My Stomach' Over Learning Her Name Was Mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein Files

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Gigi Hadid wasn't too happy to learn her name was mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files. The 30-year-old supermodel responded in now-deleted comment on social media recently how she felt about the situation.

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Gigi Hadid's Comment Was Previously Deleted

Gigi Hadid respondeu um comentário em uma das suas últimas postagens no Instagram sobre seu nome citado nos arquivos Epstein. pic.twitter.com/WERUeLaZRc — Gigi Hadid Brasil (@GigiHadidBR) April 4, 2026 Source: @GigiHadidBR/X Gigi Hadid's comment surfaced on X after it was deleted.

"Made me sick to my stomach,” she began her lengthy note. “Horrible to read someone you’ve never met speak about you that way. Especially in this context." Hadid claimed she “never met the monster,” but believed the dead pedophile named her to “try to take responsibility of peoples careers in order to manipulate his victims.” “I didn’t comment bc I don’t want to take away from the stories of real victims of his; but your comment made me realize maybe its not clear-and it’s important to let you know,” the catwalk queen said about not speaking up earlier.

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Source: MEGA Gigi Hadid claimed she 'never met' Jeffrey Epstein.

“I grew up privileged, yes. But my parents protected me and taught me the value of hard work, the same hard work that got them to this country and gave them careers,” Hadid went on. The mother of one continued: "I’ve worked hard every moment since. To be named in those files, I think I was 20-21 at the time he would have written that email- is disturbing, and I want to state unequivocally that I have never had any affiliation with that disgusting human being." Hadid was signed to IMG Models in 2013 and began her modeling career was she was just 18.

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The DOJ Released 3 Million Epstein Files in January

Source: MEGA The pedophile's files were released earlier this year.

“May he rest in [fire emojis],” she concluded her comment. The Department of Justice released over 3 million Epstein files to the public in January. One email dated December 2015 mentioned Hadid's moniker as well as her sister Bella. The correspondence was between the financier and an unnamed individual.

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died in August 2019.