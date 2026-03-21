Jeffrey Epstein's Guards Loitered Around Jail Cell Instead of Checking on Him Night He Died, New Footage Shows

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New video footage surfaced showing Jeffrey Epstein's guards appearing to dilly-dally on the night he died instead of doing their mandatory evening cell checks. The s-- trafficker committed suicide via hanging on August 10, 2019 in his jail cell at New York City's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

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Officers Tova Noel and Michael Thomas Were Meant to Check on Jeffrey Epstein Every 30 Minutes

Source: DOJ The financier's body was found in his cell on August 10, 2019.

Correctional officers Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were seen in the surveillance video casually walking around the area at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the Special Housing Unit of the prison. The two were spotted chatting on the phone and writing on pieces of paper as Epstein was a few feet away in his detention cell.

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Jeffrey Epstein Was Found Dead in His Jail Cell on August 10, 2019

Source: DOJ Jeffrey Epstein was taken off suicide watch before his death.

The financier reportedly killed himself sometime between 10:30 p.m. on August 9 and 6:30 a.m. the next day. Noel and Thomas found Epstein's deceased body when they were serving breakfast to inmates. The guards allegedly ignored orange warning signs on their computers reminding them Epstein was fresh off suicide watch and needed constant monitoring every half hour. "Mandatory rounds must be conducted every 30 minutes on Epstein, as per God!!!” the notices read.

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Source: MEGA A sign was posted on the guards' computer to make sure Jeffrey Epstein was checked on every half hour.

Special Housing Unit head Lt. Roberto Grijalva told DOJ officials: “I put it next to the computer. It was just something between us, that said, make sure rounds are conducted and he has a bunkie at all times. It’s bright orange paper and black lettering.” “Whoever was there, they watched — saw that paper. Monday, I came in and that paper wasn’t there anymore,” he continued. While Noel and Thomas were both accused of faking logs to show they looked in on Epstein during the night, investigators later discovered they skipped out on their 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. rounds.

Tova Noel Denied Searching Jeffrey Epstein Before His Suicide

Source: MEGA The s-- trafficker was placed in the Special Housing Unit of New York City's Metropolitan Correctional Center.