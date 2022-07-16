Photoshoots, Designer Duds, & Baby Toes! Gigi Hadid Spoils Fans With Rare Glimpse Into Her Lavish Life
Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to share a series of photos giving fans sneak peeks into her lavish life on Friday, July 15.
"Some recents, some not-so-recents, but better late than never," the supermodel captioned the carousel of sweet snaps.
The snapshots included bathroom selfies, sweet treats, behind the scenes pics on set for photoshoots and an up-close look at a hot pink outfit with a matching pair of designer heels. However, the cutest moment was when Hadid shared a rare pic of her and Zayn Malik's daughter, Khai. The estranged couple have been careful to keep their 1-year-old primarily out of the public eye, but will occasionally share glimpses of her on social media.
In the 27-year-old's second pic, Hadid appeared to be laughing as she squished her face against her daughter's tiny bare feet.
SHAKE IT OFF! TAYLOR SWIFT HELPING PAL GIGI HADID 'GET SOME ATTENTION FROM THE GUYS' AFTER ZAYN MALIK SPLIT
"She's just so smart, and she's so aware. She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome," Hadid gushed of her growing baby girl in an interview with InStyle back in February. "A lot of my mom friends feel like that, and we're nearing the first couple years [with our kids]. You're obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you're like, 'Oh my god. Where did you come from?'"
YOLANDA HADID'S FIGHT WITH ZAYN MALIK REPORTEDLY SPARKED AFTER SHE 'BARGED' INTO GIGI HADID'S HOME UNANNOUNCED
As OK! previously reported, Hadid and Malik called it quits last October after the former One Direction member got into an altercation with the model's mother, Yolanda Hadid. According to court documents, the boy-bander allegedly pushed the 58-year-old and called her a "f***ing Dutch sl*t."
Following their split, rumors swirled that the "PILLOWTALK" singer was "begging" Hadid to take him back, but according to insiders, the former couple primarily interact to talk about their daughter.
“Zayn’s always been jealous and controlling, and no one expects that to change,” the source dished on the chances of a reconciliation. “Gigi promised everyone she’s not going to give in and get back together, and so far, she’s sticking to her word. She wants the best for Zayn, but it seems like she’s done with his drama.”