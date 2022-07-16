Photoshoots, Designer Duds, & Baby Toes! Gigi Hadid Spoils Fans With Rare Glimpse Into Her Lavish Life

YOLANDA HADID'S FIGHT WITH ZAYN MALIK REPORTEDLY SPARKED AFTER SHE 'BARGED' INTO GIGI HADID'S HOME UNANNOUNCED

As OK! previously reported, Hadid and Malik called it quits last October after the former One Direction member got into an altercation with the model's mother, Yolanda Hadid. According to court documents, the boy-bander allegedly pushed the 58-year-old and called her a "f***ing Dutch sl*t."

Following their split, rumors swirled that the "PILLOWTALK" singer was "begging" Hadid to take him back, but according to insiders, the former couple primarily interact to talk about their daughter.

“Zayn’s always been jealous and controlling, and no one expects that to change,” the source dished on the chances of a reconciliation. “Gigi promised everyone she’s not going to give in and get back together, and so far, she’s sticking to her word. She wants the best for Zayn, but it seems like she’s done with his drama.”