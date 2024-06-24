Gigi Hadid Wears Daring Naked Optical Illusion Dress at Vogue World After-Party: Photos
Gigi Hadid had people doing a double take when she wore a bright blue dress to Vogue World's after-party on Sunday, June 23.
The model, 29, walked in the annual runway show in Paris, France, and brought in some of fashion's biggest names to kick off the event at the Place Vendôme.
Hadid and her best friend Kendall Jenner, who both wore Hermès, made headlines as they rode horses while on the runway. The animals also donned colorful Hermès scarves.
Vogue World: Paris, which was livestreamed, serves as a "collaboration with youth athletic academies from throughout France," Vogue said about the lavish event. "This year’s edition of Vogue World has been conceived in collaboration with youth athletic academies from throughout France, pairing different sports — cycling, gymnastics, tennis, fencing, and breaking, among others — with a decade in French fashion, going back to the 1920s."
Scroll through the photos below to see Hadid out and about!
The star looked gorgeous in her bright blue dress. "As #VogueWorld Paris concluded, the night was far from over – a fête, the Vogue World: Paris after-party had only just begun. Hosted by @Edward_Enninful and #GigiHadid – the night attracted a star-studded crowd including #SabrinaCarpenter, #TeyanaTaylor, #Anitta and #KatyPerry. Hit the link in bio to step inside," British Vogue captioned an Instagram photo of Hadid with her pal Cara Delevingne.
Before Hadid, who is dating Bradley Cooper, went to the after-party, she closed out the runway wearing a gorgeous Balmain gown.
Hadid also wore Balmain Resort 2025 by fashion designer Olivier Rousteing following the big shindig.
The outfit received a lot of accolades, as many took to social media to compliment the look. One person wrote, "Stunnnnnning," while another said, "this dress is fkn insane in the best way."
A third person added, "I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR AN IT GIRL TO WEAR THIS!!"
Hadid has previously spoken about working with Rousteing.
"Obviously Olivier as a person, but as a designer I think he is so awesome. He always brings a different element to the fashion week and there is nothing like his pieces. So, it’s always awesome to be in the show, and I feel like I fall in love with a different part of every look," she previously shared.
"He really picks girls that he thinks has a strong look, he wants beautiful, powerful women, and I think that energy we feel from him and his clothes," she added.