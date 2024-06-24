Gigi Hadid Wears Daring Naked Optical Illusion Dress at Vogue World After-Party: Photos

Gigi Hadid had people doing a double take when she wore a bright blue dress to Vogue World's after-party on Sunday, June 23.

The model, 29, walked in the annual runway show in Paris, France, and brought in some of fashion's biggest names to kick off the event at the Place Vendôme.

Hadid and her best friend Kendall Jenner, who both wore Hermès, made headlines as they rode horses while on the runway. The animals also donned colorful Hermès scarves.