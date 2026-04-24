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Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann’s Family 'Stuck' in Murder House of Horrors and 'Unemployable,' Lawyer Reveals

split photo of asa ellerup and rex heuermann
Source: mega

Rex Heuermann flew under the radar for decades, haunting Long Island with his brutal crimes.

April 24 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

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The family of Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is unable to leave the Long Island home where he murdered seven women, according to their lawyer.

While Heuermann's ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, and their two adult children were reportedly paid $1 million to appear in Peacock's docuseries, The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, attorney Robert Macedonio claims they're "financially distraught."

He told an outlet they apparently can't sell the disheveled Massapequa Park, N.Y., home because of IRS liens and would have great difficulty finding jobs due to their connection to the cold-blooded killer.

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'They Can't Afford to Leave That House'

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image of The architect's arrest in July 2024 'blindsided' his family.
Source: mega

The architect's arrest in July 2024 'blindsided' his family.

"If anything, it’s cost them money," Macedonio told the New York Post. "They’re unemployable at this point. Who’s hiring them? They are financially distraught because nobody’s hiring them, there’s no income."

He said, "Everybody wants to make an issue about the Peacock, the money, money, money...But honestly, they can’t afford to leave that house."

"There’s nowhere to go," the lawyer stressed. "They’re honestly stuck in that house right now, horrific as it may be. That’s where they are."

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'No Social Life'

image of Their lawyer told an outlet they can't sell the house or find jobs.
Source: mega

Their lawyer told an outlet they can't sell the house or find jobs.

Per the Post, Heuermann, 62, surrendered the home and land he owned in South Carolina as part of the divorce agreement with Ellerup.

Unfortunately, plans to build a new house collapsed when it became clear they couldn't sell the Massapequa Park home, which has become a "tourist attraction."

Macedonio claimed people "walk by the house constantly," sharing the family has witnessed strangers "taking pictures" and "pointing."

He added that Ellerup and her two children, Victoria Heuermann and Christopher Sheridan, have "no social life," and are gawked at when they try to run simple errands.

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'They Were in Complete Denial'

image of 'They thought it was a conspiracy theory,' the attorney said.
Source: mega

'They thought it was a conspiracy theory,' the attorney said.

The three of them were "completely blindsided" by the brawny architect's arrest on July 12, 2023, according to Macedonio.

Photos of the family taken after they were able to return to the home following extensive police searches of the property showed Asa and her son crying on the front porch.

"The whole life you thought you were living for the past approximately 30 years is not what it was," the lawyer said. "They were in complete denial. They thought it was a conspiracy theory, wrong person, there’s no way. This is not the Rex that they knew, this is not the dad that Victoria knew."

"It’s been a process to bring them to the realization that Rex did this," he added.

Rex Heuermann Will Be Sentenced This Summer

image of Rex Heuermann was only charged with seven murders but admitted to an eighth.
Source: CBS New York/youtube

Rex Heuermann was only charged with seven murders but admitted to an eighth.

As OK! previously reported, Rex pleaded guilty in court on April 8 after previously maintaining his innocence.

He confessed to strangling and dismembering eight s-- workers and dumping their bodies near Gilgo Beach and other secluded areas on Long Island, N.Y., across several years.

The monster was reportedly forced to take a plea deal after it was determined that rootless hair samples linked him to the crimes that long haunted Long Island.

He will be sentenced on June 17.

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