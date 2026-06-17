BREAKING NEWS Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Stone-Faced as He's Berated by Victims' Kin Before Sentenced to 3 Life Terms: 'You're a Coward' Source: @Suffolk county sheriffs-office/ MEGA Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann was sentenced to three consecutive life prison terms. Rebecca Friedman June 17 2026, Published 1:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann faced the rally cries of his victims' families as the convicted murderer received three life sentences without parole after confessing to strangling eight women to death over the span of 17 years. The Long Island maniac was ordered to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole on counts 1-3, with four other counts of 25 years to life, all to run consecutive. Suffolk County Judge Timothy Mazzei's sentence aligned with requests from prosecutors. Prior to receiving his sentence, however, the judge let victims' loved ones unleash on Heuermann.

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Source: MEGA 'What you have done to our family is beyond what words can express,' said victim Valerie Mack's adoptive mother, JoAnn.

Among those to confront the stone-faced serial killer was JoAnn Mack, the adoptive mother of victim Valerie Mack — who disappeared at age 24 between September and November 2000. Per NBC, JoAnn said: "What you have done to our family is beyond what words can express." Valerie's mutilated body was found along Gilgo Beach in 2011. She was one of eight s-- workers Rex strangled to death between 1993 and 2010.

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'A Million Years Isn't Enough'

Source: MEGA Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann sat stone-faced in court during his sentencing.

Victim Jessica Taylor's cousin Jasmine Robinson noted three consecutive life sentences wouldn't bring the kind of justice those he murdered deserve. "A million years isn't enough. Nothing will ever make this right," she addressed Rex more than two decades after Jessica was strangled to death by the Long Island serial killer. The 20-year-old's body was dismembered and dumped at Gilgo Beach and in Manorville in July 2002.

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'Look at Me While I'm Talking!'

Source: MEGA Rex Heuermann pleaded guilty to strangling eight women to death over a 17-year period.

Victim Melissa Barthelemy's sister Amanda Funderburg didn't hold back as she demanded Rex stare her in the eye as she berated him for strangling her sibling to death in 2009. "Look at me while I'm talking!" Amanda, who was only 15 when her sister was murdered, exclaimed. "I was forced to live with crippling anxiety, depression, PTSD and [a] destroyed nervous system [from] constantly staring at my phone," she stated. "Because of the several times you had called me from my sister's phone telling me she was a w----."

'You Are a Disgusting, Despicable and Small Man'

Source: MEGA Suffolk County Judge Timothy Mazzei called the serial killed a 'disgusting, despicable and small man' before delivering his sentence.