Accused Fraternity Member Gillio Lopes Continues Studies at Cornell Despite Controversy and Suspension

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Gillio Lopes plans to continue his studies at Cornell University despite facing scrutiny over a lawsuit filed by Jane Doe and a previous university suspension. The student is one of the defendants named in Doe's lawsuit alleging she was gang r---- at a Cornell University fraternity. His attorney, Andrew Miltenberg, told TMZ that Lopes plans to attend classes and work toward earning his degree.

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Gillio Lopes Faced Cornell Disciplinary Action

Source: CORNELLUNIVERSITY Gillio Lopes' attorney said he planned to continued attending Cornell University for his classes.

Cornell previously took disciplinary action against Lopes following a Title IX investigation into allegations that he had s-- with Doe without her consent. However, Lopes was suspended for three semesters and placed on probation for two years. He was also issued a no-contact order with Doe, required to study sexual harassment, and instructed to write a "reflection paper."

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Gillio Lopes Was Confronted On Campus

Source: @CORNELLUNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK Gillio Lopes was confronted by a woman who identified herself as a Cornell student outside class, with the interaction later shared online.

The situation drew renewed attention last week when a woman who identified herself as a Cornell student approached Lopes outside class. She asked him whether he was ashamed to be on campus and called him a disgusting person. The interaction was recorded and later shared online. Lopes' lawyer, Miltenberg, told the outlet that Lopes has not been confronted again since the incident. "What has emerged today only reinforces how dangerous it is to rush to judgment. The contemporaneous texts and other evidence now being reported show a far more complicated and evolving factual picture than the one initially presented to the public," the attorney said. Miltenberg also stressed the importance of keeping both sides of the case in mind. "Nothing we say is intended to minimize the trauma Jane Doe has described. Her experience deserves to be treated seriously and with dignity. But empathy for an accuser and fairness to the accused are not mutually exclusive," he said.

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Gillio Lopes' Attorney Criticized Jane Doe's Lawyer

Source: @CORNELLUNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK Jane Doe's lawyer faced criticism from Gillio Lopes' attorney over his approach to the case's media coverage.

Miltenberg previously urged people not to reach conclusions based only on Doe's lawsuit. He also criticized Doe's attorney, Thomas Giuffre, over his handling of the case in the media, saying he "has masterfully manipulated the media narrative." "And the consequences are now very real: Mr. Lopes was publicly accosted this morning and is being condemned before the evidence has been fully heard," he added. Miltenberg said, "Due process exists for precisely this reason. Publicity is not evidence. Repetition is not proof. An accusation cannot be allowed to become its own proof. He is entitled to have the evidence tested through the legal process—not by headlines, social media, or people confronting him in public or threatening his family."

Jane Doe's Roommates Recalled Her Reaction

Source: UNSPLASH One of Jane Doe's roommates described her as seemingly 'in shock' after the alleged encounter.