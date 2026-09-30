TRUE CRIME NEWS 'Law & Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay Slams the Cornell 7, Says University 'Failed to Protect Its Students' Source: MEGA 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' star Mariska Hargitay shared a social media post about the lawsuit accusing seven former Cornell fraternity members of drugging and raping a student. Brittany Vincent Sept. 30 2026, Published 7:52 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay reposted a message on social media by another user saying “we actually should ruin the futures of adult men who drug and gang r--- a woman” in response to the infamous Cornell 7. A lawsuit was filed against seven former Cornell University fraternity members accusing them of drugging and raping a student in 2024, TMZ reported on Tuesday, September 29, as outrage about the case spread across social media. She reposted the comment, which finished with “thanks for asking,” about the case.

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Mariska's Response to the Alleged Assault

Source: @THEREALMARISKAHARGITAY/INSTAGRAM Mariska, who founded the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004, shared several posts about the allegations.

The repost was one of several posts by Hargitay regarding the allegations. In addition to a post calling on men to report assaults they witness to local law enforcement, a second post claimed that 57 people were in the fraternity group chat where “Free p-----” was allegedly advertised and that “NOT one of them stopped it.” Hargitay has played Olivia Benson on the NBC series since 1999. Off-screen, Hargitay advocates for sexual assault survivors and other victims, and she started the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004. “We refuse for this victim to be reduced to just another story. Cornell has failed to protect its students,” her statement read. The foundation added in the caption, “A Cornell student says she was never told the outcome of her own Title IX case, and the men she accused are back on campus. The Cornell Daily Sun is demanding answers and accountability, and so are we. Survivors deserve to be believed and kept informed. Silence protects no one. To her: we support you.”

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Joining Other Stars' Reactions

Source: MEGA 'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams also reacted to the allegations against the former fraternity members.

Hargitay wasn't alone in reacting to the accusations against these men. Hudson Williams, an actor on the series Heated Rivalry, reacted with outrage to the allegations by stating, “arrest them. f--- them and f--- cornell too.” Public reactions came as the case began to draw national attention. As news of the case spread, many Cornell students expressed their frustration and disappointment over what had allegedly occurred. In addition, Cornell’s student government president called for a review of how the university and the district attorney’s office addressed the initial complaint.

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An Extensive Lawsuit

Source: MEGA A former student identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, September 16, alleging she was drugged and r---- at Cornell’s Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024.

In a New York state court filing on Wednesday, September 16, a former student identified as Jane Doe claims that for over four hours in October 2024, she was drugged and repeatedly r----- by multiple male students who were all part of the Chi Phi fraternity at Cornell University. NPR reported that among those sued are seven men, the Chi Phi fraternity, Cornell University, Doe’s sorority and the local bar that allegedly served Doe alcohol when she was underage. According to the complaint, a member of the fraternity sent a message to the Chi Phi fraternity’s Snapchat group chat at approximately 1:42 a.m. stating there was “free p----” upstairs, CNN reported. Doe’s attorney, Thomas Giuffra, said, “Multiple frat members knew about it. I’ve never seen anything like it.” An attorney representing one of the men accused stated that there is no evidence his client committed sexual assault.

Reopening the Case

Source: MEGA Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced on Monday, September 28, that he would refer the case to a grand jury.