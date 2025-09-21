'Gilmore Girls' Reboot Rumors: What the Cast Is Really Saying About a Return to Stars Hollow

Article continues below advertisement

Will Gilmore Girls fans ever see Stars Hollow again? The cast of the beloved series may be hinting about a potential sequel to the show’s revival, Year In The Life, keeping the dreams of loyal viewers alive despite no official confirmation. The original Gilmore Girls aired from October 2000 until May 2007, leaving audiences craving closure after its abrupt cancellation. In November 2016, Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore), Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore), and other familiar faces returned for a four-part Netflix revival titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega; Netflix/YouTube Rory’s pregnancy cliffhanger in ‘A Year in the Life’ left fans wanting more.

Article continues below advertisement

But just as fans thought they’d receive resolution, the finale left them reeling after Rory announced she was pregnant. Since then, talk of another revival has circulated, with both cast and crew eagerly sharing their thoughts over the years. Graham and Bledel recently stirred buzz after reuniting at the 2025 Emmys red carpet in Los Angeles. Graham said she was aware about the clamor for a reunion, and now she’s pitching for the sleigh bells to ring in Stars Hollow.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Lauren Graham suggested a holiday film could be perfect for 'Gilmore Girls' fans.

Article continues below advertisement

"But I’ve been saying for a long time what I could see making sense is a Christmas movie in the tradition of Downton Abbey or those other kinds of shows that are over but then kind of come together, especially around the holidays. I think that would be very Gilmore friendly," Graham told Hollywood Reporter. Talk about another revival goes as far as 2018, with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino saying she won’t close the door.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix/YouTube The original series ran from 2000 to 2007 before Netflix’s 2016 revival.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think [we would do more] if the time is right and everybody is in the mood — because that's how it happened before. We all sort of saw each other at a festival and kind of went, 'Hey! No one hates each other.' And decided to do it," Sherman-Palladino told Us Weekly in January 2018. She added: "It could happen again — absolutely."

Article continues below advertisement

Executive producer Daniel Palladino weighed in on the shape of any new episodes, explaining that timing plays a crucial role. "It really depends on when we attack the story. Coming back eight or nine years after the original series for the four movies we did — it dictates partly what the story is going to be," he stated. He also noted the impact of the late Ed Herrmann's passing on the narrative.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix/YouTube In 2018, showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino said she’s open to more if the 'time is right.'