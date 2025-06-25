Who's Back for 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4? Meet the Cast

Ginny & Georgia Season 4 will see the return of familiar faces — including Brianne Howey.

After playing the role of Georgia in the first three seasons of the hit Netflix series, the 36-year-old actress will reprise her role in the upcoming fourth installment.

In an interview with Tudum, Howey shared how her character's behavior caused a twist after committing the murder.

"Once Georgia realizes how her kids manipulated this situation, it's quite sobering," she admitted. "It's also the final straw that leads Georgia to finally want to go to therapy, to finally break the cycle. She's now seeing in very real terms what her actions have done to her children, because now her children are re-creating her actions."

After Season 3, Howey expressed her hopes for Georgia to push herself and go outside of her comfort zone.

She continued, "There is a glimmer of hope at the end of Season 3. It starts small, but it's starting, so I think it's possible."