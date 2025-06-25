Who's Back for 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4? Meet the Cast
Brianne Howey
Ginny & Georgia Season 4 will see the return of familiar faces — including Brianne Howey.
After playing the role of Georgia in the first three seasons of the hit Netflix series, the 36-year-old actress will reprise her role in the upcoming fourth installment.
In an interview with Tudum, Howey shared how her character's behavior caused a twist after committing the murder.
"Once Georgia realizes how her kids manipulated this situation, it's quite sobering," she admitted. "It's also the final straw that leads Georgia to finally want to go to therapy, to finally break the cycle. She's now seeing in very real terms what her actions have done to her children, because now her children are re-creating her actions."
After Season 3, Howey expressed her hopes for Georgia to push herself and go outside of her comfort zone.
She continued, "There is a glimmer of hope at the end of Season 3. It starts small, but it's starting, so I think it's possible."
Antonia Gentry
Returning alongside Howey for Ginny & Georgia Season 4 is Antonia Gentry, who portrays Ginny in the hit series.
She previously teased Ginny has a "brand-new character aspect that [they] haven't seen before" as she starts to turn into Georgia by the end of the third season. In addition to Ginny's change of heart, Gentry said she would like her character to be a "bada--."
"Let's give her some sick braids. She grew over the summer, and she's ready to do whatever she needs to do to protect her family, because, like, s---- everybody else. She comes back from Korea, and she is like, 'I'm cultured now,'" Gentry told Tudum.
Alex Mallari Jr.
Alex Mallari Jr. will be back for Ginny & Georgia Season 4 as PI Gabriel Cordova.
Chelsea Clark
In an interview with Us Weekly, Chelsea Clark — who plays Norah — hinted at a potentially bigger future for her character in the series.
"No matter what happens, it's so healthy that it will always just be a positive experience in her life," she shared with the outlet, referring to her romance with Jordan (Colton Gobbo). "First and foremost, they are best friends. He really sees a side of her that even MANG doesn't really get to see that often — and I think that's beautiful. Who knows what the future holds?"
Clark previously gushed about her "cutie pie" character and her lovable "little friend group," adding, "It's been amazing to see how vulnerable, loyal and committed she is to her friends. I've definitely been taking notes – friendships can be so tricky in high school."
Diesel La Torraca
Diesel La Torraca, 14, will return to Wellsbury as the 9-year-old character, Austin Miller, despite facing criticism due to concerns about the age difference.
Defending the young actor, Ginny & Georgia creator Sarah Lampert revealed there are "a few jokes we're planning to make."
"We're aware that he's growing up and that helps us," she told Us Weekly.
Lampert added, "Honestly, it serves us because now he's really a part of the family in a way that he wasn't before. He was just a little kid. Now with everything we put him through in season three and having him enter season four as a preteen, he's entering the chat in a way that he hasn't before."
Felix Mallard
Marcus Baker (Felix Mallard) will remain a key character on Ginny & Georgia, alongside his twin, Maxine (Sara Waisglass).
Sharing what the character will face in Season 4 following the pregnancy twist, Mallard explained to Deadline, "I think Ginny has always been his North Star. Ginny's always been the place where he feels most himself and most loved, and so it's the antidote to how he's feeling, but you know, as a snake eating its own tail, he doesn't feel like he has enough self-love, or that Ginny, you know, deserves to be around someone like him. So it's this push and pull of like I need to be with this person."
He continued, "I want to show up for her, and I can't. And how that all plays out."
Humberly González
Humberly González has portrayed Sophie Sanchez so well that fans have suggested a spinoff for her character. Although a potential solo project for the character has not been confirmed, González expressed her excitement as Sophie prepares to go to college.
"It definitely felt like the right timing because I didn't know what was happening after Ginny & Georgia. I essentially was going to be unemployed after that ended," she told Us Weekly. "So it was a beautiful opportunity to get to use all the experience I've had so far and pour it into someone who's my age and it was really cool. I feel like it really challenged my skillset and I was able to show even more of what I'm capable of."
In another interview with the outlet, González admitted that she did not know she would return in the series' third season, so it was "a beautiful surprise to [her] as well."
She added, "So that was such a treat. We'll see what happens. Stay tuned."
Jennifer Robertson
Jennifer Robertson will return in the new season as Ellen Baker.
Katie Douglas
Another MANG member will continue her storyline on Ginny & Georgia Season 4.
Katie Douglas, who plays Ginny's friend Abby, will explore her sexuality in Season 4 while facing new personal challenges.
"She's starting to have a little bit more self-love and we love to see that. But her eating disorder isn't getting cured by that because it's about the food but it's not about the food. That's what we really are trying to show with Abby," Lampert said of Douglas' character.
Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Canadian actress shared she thinks her character "is thriving in this new love in her new situation with Tris (Noah Lamanna)," adding, "Because Tris brings something new out of Abby, which is actually very good rather than toxic. Abby has been in a lot of toxic relationships and doing things performatively or in a self-harm type of way. This one is actually very genuine and real."
Nathan Mitchell
Nathan Mitchell, who plays Ginny's father Zion, will likely be back for Ginny & Georgia Season 4.
"I think Zion has operated with the notion of 'Georgia knows best' and really deferring to her wants and needs that take up all the space in the room when it comes to Ginny," he said of his character. "He's learning that he also has a right as a father to take up space in her life in the same way Georgia wants to take up space. There's a respect for her as a mother that he has, but … [he also] has the right to Ginny just as much as Georgia does."
The third season ended with Zion telling Georgia he wanted to spend more time with their daughter, despite the agreement regarding their custody.
Raymond Ablack
Ginny & Georgia Season 4 may explore whether Joe (Raymond Ablack) is the father of Georgia's child.
"In my heart, Joe is the father. But I don't know. I have no idea," Ablack teased fans in an interview with Us Weekly. "I'm as eager for episode 1 of Season 4 as everyone else is to find out that truth. [In season 4], I think Georgia and Joe both might enjoy him taking the lead in their relationship so that it's an equal partnership."
Sara Waisglass
Reflecting on how Max's relationship with Marcus will play out into Ginny & Georgia Season 4, Waisglass explained her character is "one of the only people" who sees her fraternal twin brother "going deeper into a hole."
"She's really trying to be there for him, and he is shutting her out," she told Deadline. "And I don't think that's something that happens often with them. I think they're always each other's number one. So I think that's an interesting place to take it. And definitely there was a scene in 9 I think, where we got to yell at each other a bit, and I think that that was really scary, because it was definitely a new energy for us to explore. And I remember even in the scene being like, I'm scared of you [Mallard].
Scott Porter
According to Scott Porter, viewers still have a lot to learn about his character, Paul.
"So his resilience and how he rebounds from this in season 4, I'd love to see some of that. I'd love to see a little bit of the old Paul," he teased about his character's future. "We've heard how good he is at his job. He was elected mayor before Georgia ever walked into his life. I'd love to see that fight, that wit, that charm come back a little bit in season 4."
Tameka Griffiths
Ginny & Georgia Season 4 will likely bring back Tameka Griffiths as Bracia.