Gisele Bündchen Shares Cryptic Posts Amid Rumors Of Spat With Husband Tom Brady
Setting the record straight?
As rumors swirl that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hit a rough patch in their 13-year marriage, the model took to social media on Sunday with a few cryptic posts seemingly hinting that her and her husband may be on better terms.
On September 11, the former Victoria's Secret Angel shared a sweet birthday message for sister Graziela Bündchen, notably featuring a photo of the pair at her and Brady's 2009 wedding.
“Happy birthday to a true angel on earth!” the model captioned the adorable snap depicting her donning a bridal gown alongside heart and birthday cake gifts. “I love you so much sis!”
Just hours later, the mom-of-two seemingly addressed the whispers surrounding her marriage more directly, posting a supportive message for Brady ahead of his first NFL game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his short-lived retirement.
“Let’s go @TomBrady !” the model wrote. “Let’s go Bucs !” Despite the kind sentiment, Bündchen reportedly did not attend the game.
These heartfelt messages come amid rumors that the famously loved up couple were on the outs following an intense argument.
Earlier this month, the couple allegedly found themselves "in a fight” over Brady’s decision to return to football after announcing his retirement, per one source, as Bündchen purportedly found it difficult to balance raising their children with her modeling career while her husband was away during football season.
MARRIAGE ON THE ROCKS? TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN 'IN A FIGHT' AS FOOTBALL LEGEND MISSES 11 DAYS OF TRAINING FOR 'PERSONAL REASONS'
"They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind," another insider spilled shortly after Brady missed 11 days of training camp due to “personal reasons.”
"They have a fiery relationship,” the source added. "Gisele is a bit hot-headed — she has that Brazilian heat!”
TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN ARE REPORTEDLY LIVING IN SEPARATE HOMES AFTER BLOWOUT FIGHT
Just days later, sources hinted at the severity of the spat, revealing that Bündchen and Brady were no longer living under the same roof.
"Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids," the insider shared, adding that despite this distance, the seven-time Super Bowl champ still wanted to win over his wife.
"Tom is still hoping they can reconcile,” the source spilled. “Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”