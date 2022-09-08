Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living In Separate Homes After Blowout Fight
After Gisele Bündchen and husband Tom Brady got tangled up in what a source labeled an "epic fight," the model furiously took off to Costa Rica on her own. And though she's since returned to Florida, she reportedly hasn't been back to their Tampa home, opting to stay in Miami instead.
"Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids," explained the source. "Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”
Sources believe the football star, 45, and Bündchen, 42, aren't talking about legally divorcing just yet, but some believe they're headed in that direction.
Their disagreement is said to be over the athlete's decision to return to the NFL, as in March 2022, he announced he was retiring — but just 40 days later, he backtracked and decided to play at least one more season.
MARRIAGE ON THE ROCKS? TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN 'IN A FIGHT' AS FOOTBALL LEGEND MISSES 11 DAYS OF TRAINING FOR 'PERSONAL REASONS'
“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” an insider said, adding that the Brazilian model finds it unfair that she's "always" the one looking after their kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9. Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Amid the marital strife, the Super Bowl champion took an 11-day break from training citing personal reasons. Upon his return, he got candid about his situation, sharing, "Everyone has different situations they’re dealing with and we all have unique challenges to our lives."
Added Brady, “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s**t going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it’s a continuous process."
Brady hinted at his personal drama on the Monday, September 5, episode of his podcast.
“You always have moments … I don’t think life is always the ultimate joy, I don’t think life is always the ultimate pain, I don’t think life is always the ultimate struggle, I don’t think life is always the ultimate happiness," he noted.
Sources spoke about the couple's relationship to Page Six, while Brady opened up on his life in an appearance on his SiriusXM show "Let's Go!"