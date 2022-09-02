Marriage On The Rocks? Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen 'In A Fight' As Football Legend Misses 11 Days Of Training For 'Personal Reasons'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have not been getting along since the football star's snap decision to "unretire" from the sport — and according to sources, their relationship has been on shaky ground for years due to the pressures of his high-profile career.
"Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now," a source spilled, sharing that things got so bad that the Brazilian fashion model is believed to have left their Tampa, Flor., estate and jetted off to Costa Rica.
Another insider shared the couple used to get into arguments because the famed fashion icon found it difficult to raise their children alone with Brady away at training and traveling for games, since she is also balancing her own modeling career.
"They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind," the insider explained. "They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot-headed — she has that Brazilian heat!"
Earlier this month, Brady shocked fans when he failed to show up for the first 11 days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp. When confronted about his notable absence, the quarterback claimed he was unable to train due to "personal reasons."
"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters on Saturday, August 27, after the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.
"I'm 45-years old, man," he added. "There's a lot of sh*t going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."
This comes after OK! reported the mother-of-two gave Brady the ultimatum that he could choose his football career or their marriage.
"She’d been asking him to quit for six years almost daily," a source dished at the time. "Tom would say one thing and then do another. He was so indecisive about leaving."
The NFL star and the model first tied the knot in 2009. They share two children — Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9. Brady also has 15-year-old John Edward from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.
Page Six was first to report the sources' comments on Brady and Bündchen's current marital struggles.