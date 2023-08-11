Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Dating Rumors: How It Started and How It's Going

On March 15, Bündchen appeared to address the relationship rumors surrounding her and Valente through an Instagram post.

"Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact," she wrote. "Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."

During the same month, she shared a similar sentiment in her interview with Vanity Fair. The supermodel said tabloids have always tried to attach her to anything after her divorce from Tom Brady. She thanked everyone at the martial arts academy, especially her "friend" Valente.

"He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust," she went on. "It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."