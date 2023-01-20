Gisele Bündchen & Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Have 'Deep Personal Relationship' With No Labels

"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," an insider spilled in a report published on Friday, January 20. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."

As OK! previously reported, the pair, who have sparked dating rumors over the last few months, were even seen vacationing together in Costa Rica after the holidays. However, the source stated her priority isn't looking for love.