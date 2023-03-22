Gisele Bündchen Gushes Over Jiu-Jitsu Trainer Joaquim Valente As Dating Rumors Heat Up, Calls Him 'A Person I Admire & Trust'
Gisele Bündchen is staying coy when it comes to rumored love interest Joaquim Valente.
After she and Tom Brady split, the model was spotted out with the jiu-jitsu trainer on a handful of occasions, and though they haven't shown any PDA, she didn't exactly deny the dating buzz in an interview published on Wednesday, March 22.
"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," the mom-of-two told Vanity Fair when asked about her dynamic with the personal trainer.
As OK! reported, Valente has been seen working with the Victoria's Secret alum, 42, and her children in Costa Rica, and she hasn't shied away praising the fitness guru and his brothers, who are also his colleagues.
"I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially," Bünchden confessed. "He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."
Valente is the first man the stunner has been linked to since she and Brady, 45, announced in October 2022 that they were ending their 13-year marriage.
Despite the highly publicized split, a source insisted the bombshell has been in a "great place" since then, adding, "She has been working a lot and just loves it."
"She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook. Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic," a separate source told an outlet. "She is supercharged about her career in the next few months. She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."
Bündchen and Brady have also been amicably co-parenting son Benjamin, 13, and daughter, Vivian, 10.
"[The children] can see whichever parent they want. Neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," another confidante spilled to a publication. "That's not who either of them are. They're not vindictive like that."