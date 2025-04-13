Gisele Bündchen 'Living Her Best Life' After Welcoming First Kid With Partner Joaquim Valente: 'She’s Embracing Every Second'

Bündchen, who has continually been spotted in the sun and aboard a yacht, is "living her best life and it shows,” an insider shared. “A new man and a baby were not on her bucket list, but she’s embracing every second of it.”

The famous star has been dating Valente since 2023 after ending her 13-year marriage to NFL star Tom Brady.

According to the insider, Valente is “so different” from the football player. “He’s much more chill and laid-back — but Gisele has no animosity toward her ex. They’re coparenting really well, and she hopes he finds happiness, too," the insider noted.