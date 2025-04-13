Gisele Bündchen 'Living Her Best Life' After Welcoming First Kid With Partner Joaquim Valente: 'She’s Embracing Every Second'
Model Gisele Bündchen is living her best life after welcoming a baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, according to an insider.
Bündchen, who has continually been spotted in the sun and aboard a yacht, is "living her best life and it shows,” an insider shared. “A new man and a baby were not on her bucket list, but she’s embracing every second of it.”
The famous star has been dating Valente since 2023 after ending her 13-year marriage to NFL star Tom Brady.
According to the insider, Valente is “so different” from the football player. “He’s much more chill and laid-back — but Gisele has no animosity toward her ex. They’re coparenting really well, and she hopes he finds happiness, too," the insider noted.
The source dished Bündchen’s three other children “adore their new baby brother and have really embraced Joaquim as well — Vivian’s even helping to plan their wedding. Gisele feels incredibly grateful for everything.”
As OK! reported in February, Brady has not found love yet but a source shared he’s not in any rush to settle down until he finds the right woman.
"Tom feels very lucky he has all that money and a big house to call home, and is confident the right lady will come along," a source revealed to a news outlet. "But in the meantime, he’ll keep priorities in check and first and foremost the kids."
While Bündchen may not have had having another baby on her bucket list, the insider shared the news shocked Brady.
“Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time,” they noted. “There's not a lot of people who see the Tom behind closed doors, but those that do could see he was upset. It was a hard pill to swallow. It was never something he ever thought was going to happen. But she is still the mother of two of his children, so he wants her to be OK."
Following Bündchen's pregnancy announcement, Brady turned heads by sharing a cryptic quote pulled out of the song "Landslide" by The Chicks, writing: "Oh mirror in the sky, what is love?"
Brady followed up with another inspirational message a few days later, which read, "It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again."
OK! shared Brady was “having a hard time” moving on from his ex in November 2024, with an insider stating “plenty of women” have “thrown themselves at him,” but he’s shown “very little interest.”
