'Glee' Star Kevin McHale Slams 'Diabolical' Curse Theory After 3 Cast Members’ Deaths

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Glee star Kevin McHale called out netizens over claims that the TV show is cursed. McHale, who has previously expressed his displeasure about the theory, doubled down on his stance in an X post on Wednesday.

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let me log off today because the way too many of you talk about real people who have passed as a "sacrifice" or a "curse" in regards to a tv show is fucking diabolical and untethered from any sort of humanity or reality. get fucked. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 29, 2026 Source: @druidDUDE/X Kevin McHale called out netizens over the 'Glee' curse theory via an X post.

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Kevin McHale Slammed ‘Glee’ Curse Theory

Source: MEGA Kevin McHale said people who are using the 'Glee' cast members' deaths to fuel their curse theory are inhumane.

The actor, who played Artie Abrams on the hit show, wrote on July 29, “Let me log off today because the way too many of you talk about real people who have passed as a ‘sacrifice’ or a ‘curse’ in regards to a TV show is f—--- diabolical and untethered from any sort of humanity or reality.” “Get f—--,” he added. The internet theory that the Fox hit, which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon, is cursed became popular after three members of the original cast died over the years. Cory Monteith, who headlined the show as Finn Hudson, died in his Vancouver hotel room in 2013 at the age of 31 from an accidental overdose caused by the combined effect of alcohol and heroin.

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Source: MEGA Corey Monteith died in 2013 after an accidental drug overdose.

Another actor, Mark Salling, died by suicide in January 2018, per Page Six. He was first arrested in 2015 on charges of possessing child p—------- material and pleaded guilty in 2017. He was found dead in his apartment shortly before his sentencing at the age of 35. Cast member Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on the show, tragically passed away in 2020. She was on a boating trip with her then-four-year-old son on Lake Piru one afternoon when their boat presumably drifted away. The actress supposedly used all her strength to lift her son, Josey, back on the boat to keep him safe, but she was unable to save herself, per police reports. She was 33 years old at the time of her passing.

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Rumors of the ‘Glee’ Curse Have Circulated Online For Years

Source: MEGA Naya Rivera's death fueled the rumors that 'Glee' was cursed.

Following Rivera's death, an insider fueled rumors that the show was cursed while speaking with The New York Post. “I don’t know if I would say it was cursed, but it’s unfortunate for most of them,” they said. “The things that have happened with some of the cast . . . it’s very sad,” the insider added. An Investigation Discovery documentary titled The Price of Glee delved deeper into the lore by interviewing many people who were supposedly close to the show's cast and crew members in 2020.

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Show me this “cast” you speak of. This is 🗑️ https://t.co/9IIHcbCJUT — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) December 10, 2022 Source: @druidDUDE/X Kevin McHale previously slammed Investigation Discovery for 'The Price of Glee' documentary.

Source: MEGA Kevin McHale has criticized the 'Glee' curse theory multiple times in the past.