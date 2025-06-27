'Glee' Star Cory Monteith's Parents Both Die Within a Month of Each Other — Almost 12 Years After Actor's Tragic Overdose

'Glee' star Cory Monteith's parents both died within a month of each other.

Ann Marie McGregor , Monteith’s mom, died on June 18 at 74 after battling a long illness, while his father, Joe Monteith , passed away on May 12 after a long hospital stay.

In a local obituary, it stated Ann "enjoyed her time gardening, along with her artistic pursuits on her acreage in Shirley, BC, together with Cornelius, Harley and her love birds.”

She “was a person of strong character and she carried that throughout her life,” the description reads.

For his part, Joe, who was a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, will "forever be remembered by friends and family for his witty sense of humor and love for baseball," according to his obituary. Ann left behind Shaun, who is Cory’s older brother, while Joe left his wife, Yvette, Shaun, his stepchildren and grandchildren.

Joe and Ann divorced when Cory was 7 years old and, at the time of his death, Cory and his father were not on speaking terms.