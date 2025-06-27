'Glee' Star Cory Monteith's Parents Both Die Within a Month of Each Other — Almost 12 Years After Actor's Tragic Overdose
Deceased Glee star Cory Monteith’s mom and dad both passed away within a month of each other.
Ann Marie McGregor, Monteith’s mom, died on June 18 at 74 after battling a long illness, while his father, Joe Monteith, passed away on May 12 after a long hospital stay.
Obituaries
In a local obituary, it stated Ann "enjoyed her time gardening, along with her artistic pursuits on her acreage in Shirley, BC, together with Cornelius, Harley and her love birds.”
She “was a person of strong character and she carried that throughout her life,” the description reads.
For his part, Joe, who was a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, will "forever be remembered by friends and family for his witty sense of humor and love for baseball," according to his obituary. Ann left behind Shaun, who is Cory’s older brother, while Joe left his wife, Yvette, Shaun, his stepchildren and grandchildren.
Joe and Ann divorced when Cory was 7 years old and, at the time of his death, Cory and his father were not on speaking terms.
Cory's Death
When Cory passed away in 2013 in Vancouver, his representative released the following statement: “We are so saddened to confirm that the reports on the death of Cory Monteith are accurate. We are in shock and mourning this tragic loss.”
Prior to his death, Cory went out with his friends. “There were others with Mr. Monteith in his room earlier [Friday] night, but video and fob key entries show him returning to his room by himself in the early morning hours and we believe he was alone when he died,” said Acting Police Chief Doug LePard at the time.
Hotel Staff Found Cory Monteith's Body
After Cory didn't check out of his room, staffers found his body.
“We know there will be considerable interest in this case, and we have detectives assigned to the case who attended with our Forensic Identification Unit to examine the scene, to ensure to the extent possible that there are no unanswered questions,” Doug continued. “Hotel video has been secured as well as room access records. Our investigators have spoken with hotel staff, who are providing the utmost in cooperation.”
An Overdose
It was later confirmed the actor had died of a heroin and alcohol overdose.
Months after his passing, his estranged father told a media outlet Cory’s death was "just ripping my insides out and tearing me apart.”
On the five-year anniversary of Cory’s death, Ann gave a rare interview to a news source, stating, “The best part of Cory’s life was coming. He still had so much to live for."