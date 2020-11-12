Gleeks reunited! The cast of Glee all banded together over one common theme — Darren Criss’ sexuality.

It all started when Criss’ costar Kevin McHale posted a GIF response to a question posed by CNN reporter Nathan McDermott.

“What’s something that ISN’T gay but still FEELS gay to you?,” McDermott asked, in which McHale replied with a hilarious shot of Criss looking anxious.

McHale who is openly gay in real life, played a straight character on the hit FOX show, while Criss — who is straight — played a gay character.

The Hollywood alum is no stranger to gay roles; he scored and Emmy and Golden Globe for his portrayal of serial killer Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Criss responded to McHale’s post, with two hilarious GIFs from the LGBTQ+ centric show Schitt’s Creek.

Some of Criss’ fellow castmates from Glee joined in on the fun. Jenna Ushkowitz — who played Tina Cohen-Chang on the dramedy replied with a hilarious snap of her own.

While costar Alex Newell hilariously wrote, “Hand me your phone!!”

Even FOX network’s official account got in on the action, with a cheeky response of their own.

Criss has always been a fierce ally for the LGBTQ+ community, and in 2018 he declared that he would no longer play gay characters because he didn’t want gay actors to miss out on the opportunity to play those roles.

“There are certain [queer] roles that I’ll see that are just wonderful,” he told Bustle at the time. “But I want to make sure I won’t be another straight boy taking a gay man’s role.”

Criss told the outlet that it’s “been a real joy” to perform in projects like Glee and Broadway’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch, but that he’s no longer comfortable playing these parts.

“The reason I say that is because getting to play those characters is inherently a wonderful dramatic experience,” he said. “It has made for very, very compelling and interesting people.”