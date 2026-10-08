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Glen Powell Explains Why He Stays Out of Politics: 'It's the Worst Version of a Conversation'

actor glen powell political neutrality
Source: MEGA

Glen Powell explained why he stays out of politics, saying it 'divides people.'

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Glen Powell is opening up about why he prefers to keep politics out of his public conversations.

In a new interview, Powell explained why the subject interests him “less now.” He also said he feels “thankful” to have grown up in a family where current events were not a regular topic around the dinner table.

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image of Glen Powell explained that politics interest him ‘less now’ because he feels political conversations can divide people.
Source: MEGA

Glen Powell explained that politics interest him ‘less now’ because he feels political conversations can divide people.

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For Powell, keeping his distance from political debates comes down to how quickly they can turn individuals against each other.

“Over time, I realized that politics divide people,” Powell said. “People trying to prove their point — for me, it’s the worst version of a conversation. I genuinely do not like the discourse. It’s not as healthy as it once was. [Engaging in politics] is not presently possible. I applaud people for jumping into those things and fighting for what they believe in. If I were a political person, I would be talking about it. For me, my calling is elsewhere.”

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Fans Have Their Own Opinions

image of The actor said he prefers to focus his energy elsewhere rather than becoming involved in political discourse.
Source: MEGA

The actor said he prefers to focus his energy elsewhere rather than becoming involved in political discourse.

Powell’s comments quickly sparked reactions online, with social media users weighing in on his decision to stay away from political discussions.

“Whether you see it as wise or as a dodge, it's been working for him,” one wrote.

Another added, “He’s kinda right though.”

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'He’s a MAGA Republican'

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image of Glen Powell’s comments sparked mixed reactions from social media users.
Source: MEGA

Glen Powell’s comments sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

Not everyone viewed his position the same way.

“Sounds like to me he’s just privileged enough to not be involved in politics 🤷‍♂️,” a third mentioned.

“It means he’s a MAGA Republican like Sydney Sweeney,” a fourth suggested, referring to his Anyone But You costar, who reportedly supports Donald Trump.

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Sydney Sweeney Has Faced Similar Speculation

image of Glen Powell’s remarks also brought renewed attention to his ‘Anyone But You’ costar Sydney Sweeney's political stand.
Source: MEGA

Glen Powell’s remarks also brought renewed attention to his ‘Anyone But You’ costar Sydney Sweeney's political stand.

Powell’s comments also brought attention to Sweeney, who has faced years of speculation about her political views.

As OK! previously reported, the actress was labeled the “MAGA Barbie” after facing backlash in 2023 when family members shared photos wearing MAGA hats.

In January, Sweeney addressed the speculation in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

"I've never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of," Sweeney said. "And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own p---. But it's somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that."

Sweeney Said There's 'No Winning'

image of Sydney Sweeney has previously said she would rather focus on making art than becoming part of political conversations.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney has previously said she would rather focus on making art than becoming part of political conversations.

The Euphoria star also opened up about why responding to rumors about her views can feel like a lost cause.

"I haven’t figured it out. I’m not a hateful person. If I say, 'That’s not true,' they’ll come at me like, 'You’re just saying that to look better.' There’s no winning. There’s never any winning. "I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can’t make everyone love me. I know what I stand for,” she clarified.

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