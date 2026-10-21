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Glenn Close Reveals She's Using a Cane to Walk After Undergoing Complete Hip Replacement

Photo of Glenn Close
Source: MEGA

Glenn Close shared an update through Instagram on her recovery following a complete hip replacement.

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Oct. 21 2026, Published 6:53 a.m. ET

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Glenn Close is recovering from a complete hip replacement and using a cane as she prepares for upcoming appearances.

The actress shared an update on Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, explaining that her left hip was in poor condition before the surgery.

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Source: @GLENNCLOSE/INSTAGRAM

Glenn Close had been recovering from a complete hip replacement as she prepared for upcoming appearances.

"A needed explanation. Love to all," she wrote, captioning her post.

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Glenn Close Explains Her Recovery

Image of Glenn Close explained why she was using a cane after undergoing hip replacement surgery.
Source: MEGA

Glenn Close explained why she was using a cane after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

The actress thanked fans for their support and explained her decision to undergo surgery.

"I wanted to hop on and thank you for all your love and explain why I’m using a cane. I had a complete hip replacement after finding out that my left hip was in really bad shape," she said.

"My whole thing right now is to keep myself in running order so that I can really leap into whatever challenges come my way," she added.

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Glenn Close Shares Plans for Upcoming Appearances

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Image of Glenn Close discussed her recovery as she prepared for upcoming promotional appearances.
Source: MEGA

Glenn Close discussed her recovery as she prepared for upcoming promotional appearances.

Close also shared her details for the weeks ahead as she continues to recover from surgery.

"I’m hobbling around on a cane for now, but I hope that come the 26th, I’ll be on a plane to London for the opening of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, and then back to New York for the opening of All’s Fair," she said.

She shared what she hopes her recovery will look like by then.

"I hope to be fully present for all of that and maybe not running around or going up mountains, but at least I’ll be my good old self!" she added.

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Glenn Close Reassures Fans About Her Health

Image of Glenn Close expressed gratitude for her family’s support while recovering from surgery.
Source: MEGA

Glenn Close expressed gratitude for her family’s support while recovering from surgery.

Despite needing a cane during her recovery, Close ended her message by thanking fans and sharing a positive recovery update.

"Love to everyone. Don’t worry, I’m feeling great! I have my wonderful, wonderful family around me, and I look forward to all the adventures to come. Love to everyone. Bye!" she said.

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Image of Glenn Close looked ahead to the London opening of 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' on October 26.
Source: MEGA

Glenn Close looked ahead to the London opening of 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' on October 26.

Close is preparing to promote The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and Season 2 of All’s Fair.

Her film La Bola Negra is also part of this fall’s awards circuit. Earlier this month, she was seen using a cane at a screening of La Bola Negra.

Fans flooded Close’s Instagram post with messages of support, wishing her a smooth recovery and sharing their own experiences with hip replacement surgery.

"Hope you have a swift and speedy recovery," a fan wrote.

"You got this! I had both hips replaced! No more pain!" another fan commented.

"see u on the red carpet diva in nyc for sotr," a third user wrote.

"Sending love and well wishes for a speedy recovery!" a fourth said.

"You are a queen.. no explanation needed!" one fan said.

"I so respect you and your amazing talent wishing you fast and steady healing," another commenter added.

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