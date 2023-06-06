Alec Baldwin Details 'Incredibly Painful' Recovery Process After Hip Replacement

"I needed this surgery done at least two years ago and walked around and limped and I did myself no favors because the compensatory damage you do to your back, your neck, your feet, and your knees is not great," continued Baldwin.

"So to limp around with this condition for two years was tough, but I didn’t have the time to do it work wise or schedule wise. I didn’t have four to six weeks to limit myself that way," the troubled star added. "Or my glucose issues affected that, so it was very tough. We would line up a date to do the surgery and I would fail my blood sugar test. But I got all that together and we had the operation done. And it hurts. It really, really hurts."