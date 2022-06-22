“Look, this is the bottom line. You have very little time, like 12 minutes or something, to get things on and off the set,” the Father of the Bride star stated. “So, could you do it with one person? Yes, but I think they wanted to throw a Miami and Latin extravaganza and they tried to pack it as much as possible.”

Estefan then made one more shady comment, adding, “OK, and imagine what J.Lo would have said if I was the third [performer]!”