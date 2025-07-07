Another 'GMA3' Shake-Up: Co-Anchors Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan Are Out 2 Years After They Replaced Axed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes
ABC is once again giving GMA3 a makeover.
On Monday, July 7, co-anchor Eva Pilgrim announced she's leaving the 1 p.m. show to star on CBS' Inside Edition, while the company announced in a newsletter that her costar DeMarco Morgan "has decided to begin a new journey and will be departing ABC News."
Morgan hadn't been on the show for a few weeks now.
Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan Officially Depart 'GMA3'
ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic said of Morgan, "His devotion to journalism and sharing with others is evident in everything he touches. We thank him for his kindness and many contributions, wish him well, and look forward to celebrating his next chapter soon.”
Monday's episode was hosted by Rebecca Jarvis, Ginger Zee and Gio Benitez. A news outlet stated the shake-up will likely make way for Zee or Benitez to have more time on-air, with no new hosts being announced as of yet.
The Show Endured Scandal in 2022
GMA3 was previously co-hosted by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, but once the lid was lifted on their secret romance — which was exposed in late 2022 while they were still married to other people — ABC cut them from the gig.
After the duo was fired, they launched their "Amy & T.J." podcast, where they insisted they were both in the middle of their respective divorces when they started dating.
Rumors of a Shake-Up Began Earlier This Year
Pilgrim and Morgan's departure doesn't come as much of a shock, as in April, an insider said plummeting ratings would likely lead to a change.
"GMA3 won't be there at the end of the summer," the source told a publication at the time, noting ABC's standout stars like Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos could take over.
ABC declined to comment on the situation, though a representative for the network stated, "What we have said from the beginning is that we are unifying all day parts under the GMA umbrella and team and that includes seeing all members of the extended GMA family in the third hour. The third hour is a valued part of the GMA franchise. Robin, George and Michael have been on before and they will continue to be featured."
Robach and Holmes haven't reacted to the most recent news, though a source previously admitted to a news outlet in 2023 that "Amy and T.J. loved hearing how GMA3’s ratings dropped after their departure."
However, The Nielsen Company reported at the time that ratings weren't down.