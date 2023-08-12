Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Gloating After Hearing How GMA's Ratings 'Dropped After Their Departure'
Though Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes walked away from Good Morning America with some nice change in their pocket, the duo, who were fired after their affair was exposed, are having the last laugh.
“Amy and T.J. loved hearing how GMA’s ratings dropped after their departure,” an insider said.
Meanwhile, the couple, who are currently looking for new jobs, are hoping to get back on the small screen soon. “They’re trying to stay positive and enjoy the downtime,” the insider dished.
Luckily, it seems like that is bound to happen, as an insider claimed she's in negotiations to co-host a new show for NewsNation.
The source claimed the show is tentatively titled Robach & Co., and it would air in January and take over a primetime slot — but only one time a week.
The insider noted it's "a weekly talk/sit-down with different news makers and human interest stories around the world."
This time around, Holmes will be not by her side.
"It makes it look like we are a dump for people who can't get a bigger and better job elsewhere," the insider noted of why she would be solo. "There is no doubt that Amy is talented, but the general feeling in the building is that she has too much baggage and the company should be going after talent who have not been fired from other networks."
But there's no trouble in paradise, as the two are "in a good place," another insider told Us Weekly. "They’re moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together. Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged."
They are "very happy and laying low" months after going public, the insider said.
“It seems like for a while they weren’t bothering with that," a source noted of refraining from PDA. "But now they are making a concerted effort.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star spoke to the insider.