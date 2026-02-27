Are Tate McRae and Jack Hughes Still On? Inside the Romance Rumors After His Olympic Gold Moment

Article continues below advertisement

Tate McRae and Jack Hughes may be keeping quiet — but the internet definitely isn’t. Ever since the Canadian pop star and the New Jersey Devils center were first spotted together in November 2025, fans have been piecing together clues about a possible romance. Now, after Hughes scored the gold-medal-winning goal for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics — against Canada, no less — speculation has hit a fever pitch. So what’s really going on?

How the Rumors Started

Source: MEGA The rumors started when Tate McRae and Jack Hughes were seen having dinner in New York in November 2025.

McRae, 22, and Hughes, 24, first sparked dating rumors after being photographed at dinner at Anton’s in New York City in November 2025. A month later, they were seen walking through the city together, smiling and laughing, further fueling speculation. One month later, McRae was also spotted in the stands at a Devils game, cheering Hughes on as he returned from injury. The two follow each other on Instagram, though neither has confirmed a relationship publicly.

Source: MEGA Tate McRae admitted dating in public has been difficult following her breakup with The Kid LAROI.

It’s not clear how they met. In a recent Rolling Stone interview — where she confirmed her breakup from The Kid LAROI after more than a year together — McRae admitted dating in the public eye has been difficult. “It was really scary and overwhelming,” she said of intense scrutiny around her previous relationship. “I didn’t realize how much it would affect me, the public knowing my private life — because no one knows the full story of anything, ever.” She also made it clear that dating apps aren’t her thing. “I’m really bad at flirting,” she said. “No apps. That stuff literally gives me a heart attack, and thinking about meeting people makes me nauseous.”

The Olympic Plot Twist

Source: MEGA After Jack Hughes scored the gold medal in the Olympics, fans waited to see if Tate McRae would acknowledge it.

The rumors took on new complexity during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. On February 22, Hughes scored the overtime goal that secured Team USA’s first men’s hockey Olympic gold since 1980 — a dramatic 2-1 win over Canada. The moment instantly turned him into an American sports hero. For McRae, however, the situation was complicated. The “greedy” singer is proudly Canadian, and just weeks earlier she faced backlash after appearing in an NBC commercial promoting the Winter Games that heavily featured Team USA athletes. She quickly responded to critics by posting a childhood photo holding a Canadian flag, writing, “…y’all know I’m Canada down.” When Hughes scored the gold-medal winner against her home country, fans waited to see if she’d acknowledge it. Instead, McRae posted a simple selfie that day with no mention of hockey.

Keeping It Private

Source: MEGA Fans believe Tate McRae and Jack Hughes are keeping their relationship lowkey.