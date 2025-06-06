Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist Blasts Gerry Turner for Claiming She Divorced Him Due to His Cancer Diagnosis: 'It Was a Zero Factor'
The Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist is telling her side of the story after ex-husband Gerry Turner claimed their three-month marriage ended last year because of his cancer diagnosis.
Nist appeared on the Thursday, June 5, episode of the "The Almost Famous Podcast" to clarify the situation and insist her ex's allegations were fabricated.
Theresa Nist Denies Gerry Turner's Claims About Their Divorce
"It was a zero factor, zero. Absolutely. I was just so surprised that he even said that," Nist spilled of Turner's hurtful accusations, which came out in December 2024.
"I knew about the cancer a long time ago. And the way Gerry presented it to me was that, 'The doctor said that I'm going to die of old age before this cancer gets to me.' He bluffed it off, like it really wasn't that important. And he had no symptoms, and he still doesn't," she revealed. "So we never had a conversation that said, 'Oh my gosh, you're sick. I can't stay with you now. I have to leave.' That never happened."
Nist explained that before she gave an interview about their breakup and his health woes, a reporter contacted her and said, "'Hey, we want to talk to you right now, because Gerry just came out and said that his illness was the reason you broke up.' And I go, 'What?' I said, 'No, it wasn't that.' There was zero conversation about that being in it."
Nist tried to give Turner the benefit of the doubt, noting maybe he believed that was the catalyst. "If that was the reason, it was in his mind only, never discussed as a reason," she said.
Theresa Nist Said She 'Would Never Leave' Her Sick Partner
"He said it was a factor that weighed heavily into my decision. And I would imagine Theresa's, too. He just imagined," she pointed out. "But it had nothing to do with it. Nothing. I would have never left my husband over an illness."
Nist mentioned how she stayed with her late husband, Billy, when he was sick and in hospice. "I mean, it was really pretty bad. But I would never leave," she declared. "That's just not me. That wouldn't happen."
The Exes Have Both Moved On
Nist revealed she's currently dating someone and said she's "really happy" that Turner also has a new partner.
"He found someone that really suits him, and that's wonderful. So I think it worked out the way it was supposed to work out," she shared, explaining the two's short-lived marriage didn't flourish because they just weren't suited for each other.
As OK! reported, the exes got married on live TV in January 2024, only to split three months later.
The pair's troubles were obvious, as they never even started living together after getting engaged on the show.