Goldie Hawn Addresses Meryl Streep's 'Beef' Claims on Set of 'Death Becomes Her'
May 26 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Goldie Hawn has responded to Meryl Streep’s recent comments regarding their time on the set of Death Becomes Her. Hawn remarked on her habitual tardiness, which Streep described as a source of tension during filming.
“I think I’m 15 minutes late to everything. … I mean, honestly, it’s unbelievable,” Hawn stated during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on May 6.
The actress acknowledged their differing work styles, noting their friendship has endured over the years.
Streep, reflecting on their collaboration, emphasized the contrast in their punctuality.
“Goldie, she was always late to set,” Streep recalled during her interview with Vanity Fair on April 30. “But she was so adorable. And I’m always on time, you know, and annoying.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The playful dynamic between the two actresses has captivated fans. Streep humorously remembered Hawn’s late arrivals and how her charming personality often softened any frustration.
“She had her hair all … ‘Oh, gosh, sorry!’ And everybody thought, ‘Oh, she’s so cute,'" Streep said.
Despite the lighthearted jabs, Streep clarified that any tension has long since dissipated.
“I loved her. I love her,” she affirmed, referring to Hawn as one of her close friends.
In a teasing response, Hawn suggested that perhaps Streep was simply too early to set.
“So, she said I was too late on the set. Maybe she’s too early, I don’t know,” she remarked, pointing out how early arrivals can lead to impatience.
Death Becomes Her, directed by Robert Zemeckis, was released in 1992 and has since developed a devoted following. The film, which features two aging actresses who take a magic potion to regain their youth, was a financial success despite mixed reviews from critics.
The film’s groundbreaking visual effects earned it the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects at the 65th Academy Awards in March 1993. Currently, a Broadway adaptation of Death Becomes Her is set to premiere in 2024, having received ten Tony Award nominations.
Additionally, Drew Barrymore expressed interest in remaking the classic film, suggesting a cast that includes Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.
“I’m really bullish on Death Becomes Her, a remake of that,” Barrymore shared on her show.