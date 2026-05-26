Goldie Hawn Addresses Meryl Streep's 'Beef' Claims on Set of 'Death Becomes Her'

Article continues below advertisement

Goldie Hawn has responded to Meryl Streep’s recent comments regarding their time on the set of Death Becomes Her. Hawn remarked on her habitual tardiness, which Streep described as a source of tension during filming.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Vanity Fair/Youtube Goldie Hawn responded to Meryl Streep’s playful comments about her chronic lateness while filming 'Death Becomes Her.'

Article continues below advertisement

“I think I’m 15 minutes late to everything. … I mean, honestly, it’s unbelievable,” Hawn stated during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on May 6. The actress acknowledged their differing work styles, noting their friendship has endured over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Vanity Fair/Youtube Goldie Hawn admitted she tends to be late to 'everything.'

Article continues below advertisement

Streep, reflecting on their collaboration, emphasized the contrast in their punctuality. “Goldie, she was always late to set,” Streep recalled during her interview with Vanity Fair on April 30. “But she was so adorable. And I’m always on time, you know, and annoying.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Vanity Fair/YouTube

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The playful dynamic between the two actresses has captivated fans. Streep humorously remembered Hawn’s late arrivals and how her charming personality often softened any frustration. “She had her hair all … ‘Oh, gosh, sorry!’ And everybody thought, ‘Oh, she’s so cute,'" Streep said. Despite the lighthearted jabs, Streep clarified that any tension has long since dissipated. “I loved her. I love her,” she affirmed, referring to Hawn as one of her close friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meryl Streep previously recalled being frustrated by Goldie Hawn’s late arrivals.

Article continues below advertisement

In a teasing response, Hawn suggested that perhaps Streep was simply too early to set. “So, she said I was too late on the set. Maybe she’s too early, I don’t know,” she remarked, pointing out how early arrivals can lead to impatience.

Article continues below advertisement

Death Becomes Her, directed by Robert Zemeckis, was released in 1992 and has since developed a devoted following. The film, which features two aging actresses who take a magic potion to regain their youth, was a financial success despite mixed reviews from critics. The film’s groundbreaking visual effects earned it the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects at the 65th Academy Awards in March 1993. Currently, a Broadway adaptation of Death Becomes Her is set to premiere in 2024, having received ten Tony Award nominations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Despite the teasing, both actresses emphasized that they remain close friends decades later.