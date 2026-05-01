or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Meryl Streep
OK LogoNEWS

Meryl Streep Admits She Had 'Beef' With 'Adorable' Goldie Hawn on 'Death Becomes Her' Set

meryl streep goldie hawn beef death becomes her
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep joked about an old 'beef' with Goldie Hawn on the set of the 1992 movie 'Death Becomes Her.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 1 2026, Updated 7:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Meryl Streep is setting the record straight about an old “beef” with longtime friend Goldie Hawn.

While out promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, the Oscar winner opened up on April 30 about a behind-the-scenes frustration from their 1992 cult classic Death Becomes Her.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Meryl Streep joked that she once had a 'beef' with Goldie Hawn.
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep joked that she once had a 'beef' with Goldie Hawn.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“Goldie, she was always late to set,” Streep told Vanity Fair. “But she was so adorable. And I’m always on time, you know, and annoying. But she’s late, and she had a red convertible, I remember, and she’d drive herself to set. So that was probably the problem.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Vanity Fair/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

The legendary actress didn’t stop there, painting a very specific picture of their set dynamic.

“She’d drive herself to set. She had her hair all…’Oh gosh, sorry!’ And everybody thought, ‘Oh, she’s so cute.’ Yeah. So I had a beef with her,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

In Death Becomes Her, Streep and Hawn famously played fierce rivals Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp, respectively — two women who drink a potion for eternal youth, only to discover immortality comes with some very messy consequences. The dark comedy also starred Bruce Willis as the man caught in the middle of their chaotic love triangle.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actresses starred together in the 1992 cult classic 'Death Becomes Her.'
Source: MEGA

The actresses starred together in the 1992 cult classic 'Death Becomes Her.'

Article continues below advertisement

Looking back now, Streep said the “beef” didn’t last long.

“I loved her. I love her,” she said. “She’s one of my buddies, and over the years, we’ve had some laughs about that movie because people love it. I thought it was like a documentary on Beverly Hills.”

These days, the two actresses are firmly in friendship territory, with plenty of shared humor about their on-set history.

MORE ON:
Meryl Streep

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Streep is also getting attention for a playful moment involving NFL star Travis Kelce.

While promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, she joked about filming in Italy, saying, “The hardest thing about shooting in Milan was walking in stilettos on the cobblestones. I’d like to see Travis Kelce do that.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Meryl Streep's playful comment about Travis Kelce quickly went viral and reached the NFL star.
Source: @newheightshow/X

Meryl Streep's playful comment about Travis Kelce quickly went viral and reached the NFL star.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

The comment quickly made its way to Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, on their “New Heights” podcast.

Do we have beef with Meryl Streep?” Jason asked. “Is there Meryl Streep beef?”

Article continues below advertisement

Travis shut it down fast.

“That’s a powerful woman right there,” he said. “I am a fan of Meryl Streep. I don’t have any beef with her.”

Jason, though, wasn’t letting it go that easily.

“You might wanna wait until you see this clip,” he teased before playing Meryl’s interview.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @newheightshow/X
Article continues below advertisement
image of Travis Kelce responded with humor, joking about trying stilettos in Italy if needed.
Source: 20th Century Studios/Youtube

Travis Kelce responded with humor, joking about trying stilettos in Italy if needed.

Travis’ reaction shifted from surprised to amused pretty quickly.

“Oh, Meryl, you have no idea how good I am at walking in heels. OK?” he joked.

Still, the athlete admitted reality might be a different story.

“I don’t think I’m going to make it to Italy and walk in stilettos,” he said, before adding with a grin, “I’ll tell you what, Meryl. If I ever find myself in Italy on that cobblestone, I’ll try and find a size 14, and we’ll put it to the test.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.