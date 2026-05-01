Meryl Streep Admits She Had 'Beef' With 'Adorable' Goldie Hawn on 'Death Becomes Her' Set

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Source: MEGA Meryl Streep joked that she once had a 'beef' with Goldie Hawn.

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“Goldie, she was always late to set,” Streep told Vanity Fair. “But she was so adorable. And I’m always on time, you know, and annoying. But she’s late, and she had a red convertible, I remember, and she’d drive herself to set. So that was probably the problem.”

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Source: Vanity Fair/YouTube

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The legendary actress didn’t stop there, painting a very specific picture of their set dynamic. “She’d drive herself to set. She had her hair all…’Oh gosh, sorry!’ And everybody thought, ‘Oh, she’s so cute.’ Yeah. So I had a beef with her,” she added.

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In Death Becomes Her, Streep and Hawn famously played fierce rivals Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp, respectively — two women who drink a potion for eternal youth, only to discover immortality comes with some very messy consequences. The dark comedy also starred Bruce Willis as the man caught in the middle of their chaotic love triangle.

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Source: MEGA The actresses starred together in the 1992 cult classic 'Death Becomes Her.'

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Looking back now, Streep said the “beef” didn’t last long. “I loved her. I love her,” she said. “She’s one of my buddies, and over the years, we’ve had some laughs about that movie because people love it. I thought it was like a documentary on Beverly Hills.” These days, the two actresses are firmly in friendship territory, with plenty of shared humor about their on-set history.

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Meanwhile, Streep is also getting attention for a playful moment involving NFL star Travis Kelce. While promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, she joked about filming in Italy, saying, “The hardest thing about shooting in Milan was walking in stilettos on the cobblestones. I’d like to see Travis Kelce do that.”

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Source: @newheightshow/X Meryl Streep's playful comment about Travis Kelce quickly went viral and reached the NFL star.

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Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

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Travis shut it down fast. “That’s a powerful woman right there,” he said. “I am a fan of Meryl Streep. I don’t have any beef with her.” Jason, though, wasn’t letting it go that easily. “You might wanna wait until you see this clip,” he teased before playing Meryl’s interview.

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Meryl Streep threw down the gauntlet and now we need to find size 14 stilettos @reeses pic.twitter.com/lNE3R8mUT3 — New Heights (@newheightshow) April 29, 2026 Source: @newheightshow/X

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Source: 20th Century Studios/Youtube Travis Kelce responded with humor, joking about trying stilettos in Italy if needed.