Meryl Streep Admits She Had 'Beef' With 'Adorable' Goldie Hawn on 'Death Becomes Her' Set
May 1 2026, Updated 7:29 a.m. ET
Meryl Streep is setting the record straight about an old “beef” with longtime friend Goldie Hawn.
While out promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, the Oscar winner opened up on April 30 about a behind-the-scenes frustration from their 1992 cult classic Death Becomes Her.
“Goldie, she was always late to set,” Streep told Vanity Fair. “But she was so adorable. And I’m always on time, you know, and annoying. But she’s late, and she had a red convertible, I remember, and she’d drive herself to set. So that was probably the problem.”
The legendary actress didn’t stop there, painting a very specific picture of their set dynamic.
“She’d drive herself to set. She had her hair all…’Oh gosh, sorry!’ And everybody thought, ‘Oh, she’s so cute.’ Yeah. So I had a beef with her,” she added.
In Death Becomes Her, Streep and Hawn famously played fierce rivals Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp, respectively — two women who drink a potion for eternal youth, only to discover immortality comes with some very messy consequences. The dark comedy also starred Bruce Willis as the man caught in the middle of their chaotic love triangle.
Looking back now, Streep said the “beef” didn’t last long.
“I loved her. I love her,” she said. “She’s one of my buddies, and over the years, we’ve had some laughs about that movie because people love it. I thought it was like a documentary on Beverly Hills.”
These days, the two actresses are firmly in friendship territory, with plenty of shared humor about their on-set history.
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Meanwhile, Streep is also getting attention for a playful moment involving NFL star Travis Kelce.
While promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, she joked about filming in Italy, saying, “The hardest thing about shooting in Milan was walking in stilettos on the cobblestones. I’d like to see Travis Kelce do that.”
The comment quickly made its way to Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, on their “New Heights” podcast.
“Do we have beef with Meryl Streep?” Jason asked. “Is there Meryl Streep beef?”
Travis shut it down fast.
“That’s a powerful woman right there,” he said. “I am a fan of Meryl Streep. I don’t have any beef with her.”
Jason, though, wasn’t letting it go that easily.
“You might wanna wait until you see this clip,” he teased before playing Meryl’s interview.
Travis’ reaction shifted from surprised to amused pretty quickly.
“Oh, Meryl, you have no idea how good I am at walking in heels. OK?” he joked.
Still, the athlete admitted reality might be a different story.
“I don’t think I’m going to make it to Italy and walk in stilettos,” he said, before adding with a grin, “I’ll tell you what, Meryl. If I ever find myself in Italy on that cobblestone, I’ll try and find a size 14, and we’ll put it to the test.”